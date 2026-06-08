Phoebe Bridgers Announces Global Arena Tour with Dublin Dates and Charitable Ticket Initiative

After a sold‑out acoustic set at Madison Square Garden, Phoebe Bridgers launches a North American and European arena tour, starting in Indianapolis and culminating with two shows in Dublin. Tickets for the Irish leg open June 10 with a fan‑presale, and €1 per ticket will support EU/UK organisations aiding survivors of sexual assault.

Phoebe Bridgers thrilled her audience when she revealed that she would take the stage for a single, highly anticipated concert at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden .

The intimate acoustic performance sold out within minutes, confirming the singer‑songwriter's soaring popularity and setting the tone for a broader venture. Following the New York showdown, Bridgers announced a full‑scale arena tour that will span the United States and Canada, marking the first time she has embarked on a multi‑date circuit of this magnitude.

The itinerary kicks off on September 15 at Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where fans will experience a blend of beloved catalog tracks and new material from her forthcoming album. From there the route snakes through major metropolitan markets, including stops in Chicago, Denver, and Austin, before crossing the border into Canada for two Canadian dates: Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 10 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 24.

The North American leg concludes with a pair of hometown shows at Los Angeles' state‑of‑the‑art Intuit Dome on November 5 and 6, offering a rare opportunity for West Coast fans to see the artist perform in a venue built for her soaring vocal range and intricate arrangements. The European segment of the tour brings Bridgers to her first Irish audience in years, with two nights scheduled for Dublin's 3Arena on November 23 and 24.

Ticket prices for the Dublin shows range from €52.85 for general admission up to €170 for premium seating, reflecting a tiered approach that balances accessibility with the demand for premium experiences. Sales begin with an exclusive fan‑presale on June 10, 2026, at 10 a.m., accessible through the Phoebe Bridgers Pass Presale via the Fan3 platform, and close at 9 a.m. local time on June 12.

Following the presale, tickets become available to the general public on the venue's official ticketing website. In a notable philanthropic move, Bridgers has partnered with the charity organization PLUS1, pledging that €1 (or £1) from every ticket sold on the European leg will be allocated to local NGOs dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault and gender‑based violence throughout the EU and the United Kingdom.

This initiative underscores the artist's long‑standing advocacy for survivors' rights and adds a charitable dimension to the commercial enterprise. Security and venue policies have been tightened for the European dates in response to growing concerns about recording and device misuse at live events. All phones, cameras, smartwatches and any other devices capable of capturing audio or video will be prohibited inside the performance space.

Upon entry, attendees will be required to place their devices in secure, tamper‑proof pouches provided by venue staff. These pouches will remain locked for the duration of the show and will only be returned to patrons after the final curtain call. Anyone observed violating the device ban will be asked to leave the arena immediately.

The policy aims to preserve the integrity of the live experience, protect the artist's intellectual property, and ensure that audience members can fully immerse themselves in the performance without the distraction of personal recording equipment. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for the device check and to familiarize themselves with the venue's updated entry procedures.

The tour's comprehensive rollout, charitable partnership, and strict security measures reflect Bridgers's commitment to delivering a memorable, responsibly managed concert experience for her global fan base





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