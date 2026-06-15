Pico Lopes and Ray Houghton Share Emotional Moment After Cape Verde Earns Point Against Spain

Irish legend Ray Houghton and Cape Verde striker Pico Lopes embraced after a historic goalless draw with Spain, marking Lopes as the first active League of Ireland player at a World Cup and highlighting a story of perseverance and national pride.

David Sneyd reported from the tunnel area of Atlanta Stadium where Pico Lopes and veteran Irish commentator Ray Houghton shared a heartfelt embrace after Cape Verde secured a remarkable 0-0 draw against Spain at the World Cup .

The two Irish football icons, both celebrated in their own right, enjoyed a unique moment that tied together decades of football history. Houghton, who was on assignment for RTÉ, praised Lopes for staying in football mode despite the pressure of the tournament. He noted that Cape Verde could have been more adventurous with the ball and admitted that he felt a little rusty because he had not been match sharp for a while.

Houghton recalled his own famous goal against Italy in the 1994 World Cup in America, noting that nearly thirty‑two years later the two stories intersected on the global stage. He advised Lopes to soak in every second with his teammates and family, emphasizing that a point against a powerhouse like Spain was a cause for celebration.

Lopes later emerged from the dressing room wearing a small pin that displayed the flags of Ireland and Cape Verde, a gift from the Irish ambassador in Lisbon. He apologised for arriving late to his media obligations, explaining that he had spent time chatting with friends from Shamrock Rovers who were watching the match back home.

He said that the support of the everyday people who train with him and cheer from Dublin means the most, and that their pride fuels his determination. By becoming the first active League of Ireland player to appear at a World Cup, Lopes highlighted a decade‑long journey that began when he turned professional with Rovers and left a mortgage‑adviser career behind.

He described his path as a story of never giving up, of believing in continuous improvement, and of the importance of dreaming and working hard. At 34 years old, he reflected on how his first international cap came at age 28 and how representing the League of Ireland on football's biggest stage feels like a massive honour for himself and the domestic league.

Back in Ireland, some observers compared Lopes's defensive block in the closing minutes to Paul McGrath's legendary performance against Italy in the Giants Stadium match years earlier. Lopes humbly downplayed the comparison, admitting he felt a bit rusty after not playing a full ninety‑minute match since April. He praised his team's willingness to make mistakes, recover quickly, and stay disciplined against Spain's attacking talent.

He recounted the final corner, noting the stopwatch showed only thirty seconds left as he shouted for another defensive effort, hoping for a breakthrough or a decisive play from a teammate. When the final whistle blew, the clean sheet and point felt like a moment of pride and possibility for Cape Verde. The interview closed with optimism, suggesting that anything is now possible for Lopes and his nation as the tournament progresses





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