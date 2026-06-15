Pico Lopes' Dream Come True: World Cup 2026 Qualification

Pico Lopes, the defender for Cape Verde, has qualified for the World Cup 2026. His family is very proud of his achievement and is excited to watch him play in the tournament. Pico's journey to the World Cup has been well-documented, but there are some lesser-known facts about his family and their connection to the Cape Verde flag.

David Sneyd reports from Atlanta, where he met up with Pico Lopes and his family. Pico, the defender for Cape Verde , has qualified for the World Cup 2026 .

The 42 and Daniel McDonnell from the Irish Independent were greeted by Leah, Pico's wife, at the top of the porch. Leah's mother, Barbara, works with Pico's mother, Judy, at Loretto College in Crumlin. The Cape Verde flag hanging across the porch is a symbol of Pico's heritage. Pico's journey to the World Cup has been well-documented, but there are some lesser-known facts.

The flag on the porch came from Pico's old primary school, and his mother works as a secretary there. Pico's father is from Cape Verde, and his mother is from Ireland. Pico's family is very proud of his achievement, and they are excited to watch him play in the World Cup. Pico's wife, Leah, has drawn up an itinerary for the group stage, and they will be traveling in a 30-foot campervan.

They will be visiting various cities in the United States, including Orlando and Miami. Pico's son, Diego, is a few months shy of his first birthday and was a dream on the flight from Dublin to Chicago.

However, the five-hour layover was a struggle for him. Pico's family is looking forward to watching him play in the World Cup and experiencing the excitement of the tournament. Pico's achievement has brought a lot of pride to the Irish community, and he has given a new generation of fans someone to root for in the World Cup. Pico's journey to the World Cup is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft.

He has inspired many people with his achievement, and his family is very proud of him. Pico's family is excited to watch him play in the World Cup and experience the excitement of the tournament. Pico's achievement has brought a lot of pride to the Irish community, and he has given a new generation of fans someone to root for in the World Cup.

Pico's family is looking forward to watching him play in the World Cup and experiencing the excitement of the tournament. Pico's journey to the World Cup is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has inspired many people with his achievement, and his family is very proud of him. Pico's family is excited to watch him play in the World Cup and experience the excitement of the tournament





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pico Lopes Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Qualification Irish Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Party in the USA as co-hosts hammer Paraguay in their World Cup openerFormer England U21 international Folarin Balogun scored twice for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Read more »

USA Team Celebrates First Win at World Cup 2026 Despite Empty Seats and Trump AbsenceThe USA team secured a 3-0 lead over Paraguay in the Fifa World Cup 2026 group stage match in Los Angeles, despite empty seats and the absence of Donald Trump.

Read more »

Pico Lopes Credits Unconventional Route to World CupShamrock Rovers defender Pico Lopes will face Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H. Lopes made it to the World Cup via LinkedIn and credits his unconventional route to his big break with Cape Verde.

Read more »

Beyond the Victory: How the 1966 World Cup Shaped a Changing WorldA new book by Michael Calvin re-examines the 1966 World Cup, going beyond England's football triumph to explore the social, political, and cultural currents of the era, from the North Korea surprise to the African boycott and the ordinary lives of the winning players.

Read more »