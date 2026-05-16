Pieces Cater To Irish Outdoor Living With Stylish, Weather-Resistant Furniture Collections

Dublin-based Pieces offers innovative outdoor furniture for summer entertaining, with weather-resistant designs from their Italian-inspired Maximo, Net, and Rio collections.

Purveyors of trendy furniture in Dublin for nearly a decade, Pieces offers a stylish selection of outdoor furniture perfect for summer gatherings. Recognizing the unpredictable Irish weather, their designs are both weather-resistant and chic, ensuring durability without sacrificing aesthetics.

Now that summer warmth is finally arriving, transforming outdoor spaces into inviting lounges is a top priority. Whether you need a cozy sofa couch for evening relaxation or a durable dining set for entertaining, Pieces has something to elevate your outdoor experience. Founded in 2018 by Grainne and Arthur Cassidy, Pieces was born from their frustration with the lack of stylish, affordable furniture options.

The couple left their day jobs, sold their home, and pooled their design expertise to create a brand focused on quality and style. Based in their store on Prussia Street, Stoneybatter, they work closely with an in-house interior designer to help customers find the perfect pieces. Pieces delivers nationwide for free, offering everything from dining tables and chairs to rugs, lighting, and—most notably—their exceptional outdoor furniture collection.

Pieces' outdoor range features premium Italian designs from a trusted manufacturer they’ve partnered with for six years. The Maximo, Net, and Rio collections stand out with weather-resistant, mold-proof, and lightweight furniture. The Maximo series is modular, allowing customization with clip-on side tables and adaptable sofas. The Net range includes versatile seating options in six vibrant colors, while the Rio series boasts extendable dining tables and a matching 195cm bench in three classic shades: white, anthracite, and tortora.

Each piece is designed for comfort and durability, making them ideal for any garden space. Visit Pieces’ Dublin store to experience these sophisticated outdoor furnishings firsthand





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Outdoor Furniture Dublin Pieces Maximo Collection Rio Collection

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