Pilot Shares Three Simple Tips to Ease Travel Anxiety for Nervous Flyers

An airline pilot and fear-of-flying coach reveals practical tips to help travelers manage stress on travel days. The advice focuses on giving yourself extra time, being courteous to airport staff, and packing snacks and entertainment to stay fed, hydrated, and occupied.

Anxious travelers can significantly reduce stress on travel days by implementing three key recommendations from an experienced airline pilot. Simon Belmont, an Airbus A350 captain and certified fear-of-flying coach who shares advice on TikTok as @Flyman_simon, recently posted a video aimed at nervous passengers preparing for holiday trips.

He notes that the crowds, delays, loud noises, and rushing typical of airports can intensify existing anxieties. However, three simple steps-allowing ample time, treating airport staff courteously, and ensuring proper packing for sustenance and entertainment-help lower stress levels and prevent overwhelming thoughts. According to Simon, starting calm well before boarding is crucial; giving yourself extra time eliminates the panic of possibly missing your flight.

Once at the airport, being polite to all workers acknowledges their efforts to maintain safety and efficiency, not hinder you. Finally, packing snacks, drinks, and engaging activities such as downloaded videos or card games stabilizes blood sugar, maintains hydration, and keeps your mind occupied during waits. These measures collectively contribute to a far more relaxed journey and set a positive tone for the trip ahead





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