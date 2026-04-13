Piramal Critical Care Sues Brepco Biopharma Over License Agreement Termination

Piramal Critical Care BV is taking legal action against Brepco Biopharma Ltd. regarding a license agreement for a drug used to treat hypertension. Piramal seeks injunctions to prevent the termination of the agreement and the appointment of a replacement partner for the commercialization of the product in European countries. The lawsuit, fast-tracked in the Commercial Court, centers on whether Piramal met its commercialization obligations and the validity of Brepco's termination notice.

Piramal Critical Care BV, a Netherlands-registered company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, is engaged in a legal battle with Dublin-registered Brepco Biopharma Ltd. The core of the dispute revolves around a license agreement established in October 2022. Piramal is seeking injunctions to prevent Brepco from terminating this agreement, which outlined the terms for commercializing, marketing, and selling a specific pharmaceutical product, initially developed by Brepco, across several European nations. The case has been fast-tracked into the Commercial Court list, a procedural move reflecting the urgency and importance placed on resolving the matter. The substance of the product involves the treatment of hypertension in both infants and older children, emphasizing the critical nature of its availability. The heart of the issue stems from Brepco's alleged attempt to end the agreement, a move that Piramal contends is unwarranted and detrimental to the agreed-upon commercialization efforts.

The central argument put forth by Piramal, as articulated through its legal representatives, is based on the claim that all necessary commercially reasonable efforts were made to successfully launch the product. This argument is substantiated by the affidavit presented by Pranay Agrawal, the Chief Manager-Finance of Piramal Critical Care Ltd, a sister company of Piramal Critical Care BV. Agrawal’s affidavit cites that significant financial resources, approximately €5.2 million, were invested by Piramal to propel the product's commercialization. The timeline established within the license agreement stipulated launch periods, including 12-month and 18-month deadlines, after relevant market authorization. Piramal intends to argue that any delays experienced in launching the product in different countries were either outside their direct control or were a direct result of circumstances under Brepco's control. A termination notice relating to Sweden was issued in June of the previous year. In January of this year, Brepco raised concerns regarding product launches only in Germany and the UK, lack of sales in Italy, and failure to launch in other EU countries and Norway. Further correspondence took place between the parties, and Brepco issued a termination notice on March 4, seeking to terminate the license agreement, excluding the UK, Germany, and Italy. Piramal disputes the legitimacy of this termination notice and is therefore seeking an injunction to stop Brepco from implementing it.

The legal action underscores the complexities and importance of pharmaceutical commercialization agreements. The outcome of the case will have significant implications for both parties, particularly concerning the product's availability and distribution within the European markets. This dispute centers on compliance with contractual obligations, the application of commercially reasonable efforts, and accountability for delays. The resolution will set a precedent for future collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector. This case also highlights the significant financial commitment involved in commercializing pharmaceutical products, where the financial investment is considerable before any revenue is generated. The case underscores the interplay between the companies and their adherence to a partnership structure that was designed to bring a medical product to patients requiring treatment for hypertension. Ultimately, the judge must decide if Brepco had legitimate grounds for termination, or if Piramal properly met its contractual obligations for marketing and sales. The fact that the case was immediately fast-tracked into the commercial court list indicates the legal system acknowledges the importance and time sensitivity of the issue.





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Pharmaceuticals Legal Dispute License Agreement Commercialization Injunction Brepco Biopharma Piramal Critical Care Hypertension Drug

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