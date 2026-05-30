Pirate Ship Sinks Off Turkish Coast, All Passengers Rescued

Emergency rescue teams safely evacuated all passengers and crew after the 'Big Boss Diamond,' a pirate-themed party boat, sank near Bodrum, Turkey. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the sinking is under investigation.

A pirate-themed tourist vessel, the 'Big Boss Diamond,' sank off the coast of Mugla, Turkey , on a routine excursion, leading to a dramatic rescue operation that safely evacuated all passengers and crew.

The incident occurred near the popular tourist destination of Bodrum, where the ship was navigating through the Aegean Sea. Eyewitnesses reported that the vessel began taking on water rapidly, causing panic among the 50 passengers and crew on board. Emergency services, including coast guard units and nearby private boats, responded swiftly to the distress call. The Mugla Governorship confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported, and all individuals were brought to shore safely.

One British passenger, who did not wish to be named, told local media that the experience was terrifying but expressed relief at being rescued.

'I was scared, but the rescue teams were very professional. I am just glad to be on dry land,' she said. The vessel, marketed as the largest pirate ship in Turkey, was known for its 'family party boat' cruises that included unlimited beer, cocktails, vodka, and wine for a fee of around £35 per person.

The boat operator, Big Boss Yagna, posted on Instagram that they would repair the 'Big Boss Diamond' and continue operations with their other vessel, the 'Big Boss Yagna.

' The exact cause of the sinking remains under investigation, but some passengers claimed that the engine had caught fire shortly before the vessel began to sink. Local authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the sequence of events and whether safety protocols were followed. This incident highlights the importance of rigorous safety inspections for tourist vessels operating in Turkish waters.

The region of Mugla, known for its stunning coastline and crystal-clear waters, attracts millions of tourists annually, and such events can impact traveler confidence. Tourism officials are working to reassure visitors that safety remains a priority.

Meanwhile, the rescued passengers have been offered counseling services to cope with the trauma. The party boat industry in Bodrum is a significant attraction, but this event serves as a stark reminder that even recreational outings can turn dangerous if proper precautions are neglected. The search for the wreckage continues, and divers are expected to inspect the sunken vessel to gather evidence.

The operator's promise to resume trips quickly has drawn criticism from some safety advocates who argue that a thorough investigation should precede any new cruises. As the investigation unfolds, the local community and tourists alike await answers to prevent future incidents





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Turkey Ship Sinking Pirate Ship Rescue Bodrum

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