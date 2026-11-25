The Pittsburgh Steelers have released quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy's leadership and play-calling decisions.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been released from the team following a highly publicized conflict with head coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was let go after he criticized McCarthy's leadership during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. This development confirms reports from multiple outlets, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, ESPN, and the NFL Network, regarding the end of Rodgers' tenure in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers Benched For Denver Matchup

The immediate trigger for the release was the decision to bench Rodgers for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph was elevated to the starting role, while Rodgers was deactivated for the contest. This move came as a shock to many observers, especially just hours after McCarthy had publicly stated that Rodgers would remain the starter despite a poor performance in a recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Public Accusations Of Coaching Incompetence

Rodgers revealed that he only learned of his demotion via a phone call from Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. During the interview, Rodgers made serious allegations against McCarthy, accusing the head coach of falling asleep and snoring during team meetings and missing scheduled events. He also claimed that McCarthy broke a halftime huddle by chanting, "1-2-3, Packers," referencing the team Rodgers previously coached in Green Bay. Rodgers stated that these issues were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of neglect.

Tension Over Play-Calling And Defense

The relationship between the quarterback and head coach deteriorated significantly over discussions regarding offensive strategy and defensive preparation. Rodgers alleged that McCarthy had lost the support of the defensive unit by failing to pay adequate attention to defensive schemes and by being late or absent for opponent film sessions. Rodgers told McCarthy that if the team attempted to bench him without changing the play-calling, the coach should simply release him. McCarthy reportedly responded by asserting that his decision to remove Rodgers was what was right for the organization.

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End Of An Era For Steelers Offense

Micah McCarthy joined the Steelers in January 2026 after sitting out the 2025 campaign and previously coaching the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons. He replaced Mike Tomlin, who retired after nineteen seasons with the team to pursue a career in NFL television commentary. Rodgers had signed a one-year deal in 2025 to play for the Steelers and re-signed for another year in May. He had explicitly stated earlier that the current season would be his final campaign in the NFL.

Next Steps For Free Agent Quarterback

Rodgers is now available to be claimed by any other team in the league through the waiver process. If he clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Rodgers firmly rejected any suggestion that he could return to the Steelers, stating that the opportunity had passed. He turns forty-three next Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in a career that includes a Super Bowl championship and multiple league awards.