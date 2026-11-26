The Pittsburgh Steelers have released Aaron Rodgers after he accused head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings. This move comes hours after Rodgers' explosive ESPN interview.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially released quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a dramatic and public dispute that erupted on Wednesday. The roster move occurred just hours after Rodgers appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he levelled severe allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy. During the broadcast, the four-time NFL MVP claimed that McCarthy had fallen asleep and snored during team meetings. This revelation came immediately after the Steelers benched Rodgers in favor of backup quarterback Mason Rudolph for their upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers Accusations Trigger Immediate Roster Move

On the social media platform X, the Steelers organization confirmed the transaction with a brief statement: "We have released QB Aaron Rodgers." According to standard NFL waivers protocol, if no other team claims Rodgers on waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Several franchises, including the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, are currently in need of a starting quarterback and may monitor the situation closely. The decision marks an abrupt end to Rodgers' tenure in Pittsburgh, a chapter that began with high expectations for a veteran leader.

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Rodgers, who had previously stated this summer that he intended to retire at the end of the season, indicated during the interview that his time with the team was definitively over. "That ship has sailed," he declared on air. The benching had occurred on Tuesday night when the Steelers deactivated Rodgers for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Prior to this, head coach Mike McCarthy had stated on Monday that the 42-year-old remained the team's starter despite recent on-field struggles. However, the team's stance shifted rapidly following Rodgers' explosive media appearance.

Details of the Meeting Incident and Coaching Dynamics

During his 34-minute interview, Rodgers provided specific details regarding the alleged incident during a quarterback meeting held the previous Wednesday. He claimed that McCarthy arrived late to the session, sat down, and began snoring within ten minutes. "Woke himself up, was rattling his papers," Rodgers recalled, describing how the coach inadvertently disturbed the attendees. Rodgers stated that the snoring resumed five minutes later, and less than five minutes after that, McCarthy walked out of the room without acknowledging the disruption.

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Rodgers revealed that he was unaware of the decision to bench him until teammate Pat Freiermuth contacted him. "I can't believe they're doing this," Freiermuth reportedly told him. When Rodgers asked, "Doing what?" he expressed shock at the turn of events. The quarterback also alleged that McCarthy seemed disoriented, appearing to think he was still coaching the Green Bay Packers during Sunday's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers described a halftime moment in the locker room where McCarthy allegedly broke down the game plan using terminology specific to the Packers, which confused his current teammates.

Stakeholder Reactions and Professional Consequences

ESPN reported that multiple sources corroborated Rodgers' version of events, lending credibility to his claims of disengagement from coaching duties. Rodgers mentioned that he had spoken with McCarthy over the last few days, during which the coach did not mention any intention to bench him. However, they had discussed the sleeping incident. "We can't even have an honest conversation," Rodgers said, asserting he had a hundred witnesses who would support his account. He emphasized that his goal was not to bury McCarthy but to highlight behaviors that were unhealthy and unbecoming of a coach intimately involved in the game plan.

Rodgers stated that after confronting McCarthy about the snoring and lack of accountability, the coach decided he was "getting rid of me." The quarterback argued that if McCarthy intended to bench him or not change the play calling, he should have simply released him. This candid approach led to his immediate release. The situation has drawn significant attention to the professional standards expected in the NFL, with Rodgers framing his actions as doing what was right for the organization despite the personal cost.

Impact on Team Playoff Hopes and Player Legacy

The release of Rodgers has immediate implications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently hold a 6-4 record. The team has lost their last two games but remains in contention for the final playoff spot in the AFC. NFL Next Gen Stats assigns the Steelers a 62 percent chance of making the postseason, although analysts note that this model does not account for internal team discord or players publicly criticizing their coach. The transition to Mason Rudolph as the starter will be critical in determining whether the team can secure a playoff berth.

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For Rodgers, the release underscores a difficult season that stands in stark contrast to his legendary career. Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and a near-lock for first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, his current performance metrics are among the worst of his career. His QBR of 45.6 ranks 26th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks, and his completion rate of 60.9 percent is the second-lowest for any season where he started more than one game. He also leads the league in yards lost due to sacks, highlighting a significant decline in efficiency.

Rodgers' historical achievements include the highest passer rating for a quarterback with a minimum of 1,500 attempts (102.5) and the highest passer rating in a single season (122.5 in 2011). He also held the record for the lowest interception rate in a season at 0.3 percent in 2018. Despite these accolades, this season has been characterized by struggles that have culminated in his departure from Pittsburgh. The incident with Mike McCarthy serves as a final, controversial chapter in a career defined by excellence, now marked by public friction and abrupt termination.