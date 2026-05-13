Pizza chef loses unfair dismissal claim after ‘creepy’ text to girl, aged 16

A pizza chef has lost his unfair dismissal claim after making ‘creepy’ comments to girls as young as 12 and sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old customer. Syed Saeed Akhtar had been warned about his behavior but continued making inappropriate comments and went on to use the customer database to send the ‘inappropriate’ texts. The Workplace Relations Commission noted that Akhtar made lewd gestures with his hands while suggesting the young girls had a female figure.

Messages sent to her included one about how he could ‘wait another two years’ to be her boyfriendA pizza chef sacked after he was said to have made “creepy” comments to girls as young as 12 and who used a customer database to send ‘inappropriate’ texts to a 16-year-old customer has lost his unfair dismissal claim .

Texts sent to the 16-year-old girl by Syed Saeed Akhtar included a remark about how he could ‘wait another two years’ to be her boyfriend, the Workplace Relations Commission was told last year. The tribunal was hearing a challenge by Akhtar to his sacking from Jin And Li Food Ltd, operator of a Mizzoni Pizza shop, under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, a claim dismissed in a decision published on Tuesday





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Employment Workplace Relations Unfair Dismissal Claim Pizza Chef Jin And Li Food Ltd Customer Database Personal Messages Losing Claim Unnecessary Comments Girl Aged 16 Creepy Text Word Spread Around Serious Impact On The Reputation Of My Shop An

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