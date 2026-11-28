Irish comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has died at age 51. Politicians and colleagues pay tribute to his comedy career and courageous mental health advocacy.

PJ Gallagher, the celebrated Irish comedian, actor, and broadcaster, has died at the age of 51. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and admiration from across Ireland, with national leaders and fellow entertainers honoring his comedic talent and his significant contributions to mental health awareness.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed that he was deeply saddened by the news of Gallagher's death. In a public statement released via social media, Martin described Gallagher as a gifted comedian and broadcaster who brought immense warmth and laughter to audiences throughout Ireland. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to Gallagher's family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

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Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald remembered Gallagher as a true blue-Dubliner and a proud Northsider. She highlighted his passion for Dublin GAA and Bohemians Football Club, noting his sharp social conscience. McDonald emphasized that Gallagher bravely and honestly discussed the mental health challenges he faced throughout his life, particularly encouraging men to open up about their feelings when struggling.

Tánaiste Simon Harris described PJ Gallagher as a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy. Harris stated that Gallagher possessed a rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally. Beyond his professional talents, Harris praised Gallagher's remarkable courage in speaking openly about his own mental health struggles, noting that his honesty helped challenge stigma and gave hope to others.

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Radio Nova and Broadcasting Legacy

In recent years, PJ Gallagher co-presented Radio Nova's Morning Glory programme alongside his friend and on-air partner Jim McCabe. Radio Nova released a statement praising the natural chemistry and genuine friendship between the two presenters. The station noted that their wonderful ability to complement one another made for a truly special dynamic that brought laughter and warmth to listeners every morning.

Radio Nova further described Gallagher as a courageous and honest advocate for mental health. The broadcaster explained that his willingness to speak candidly about his own experiences helped break down barriers and encouraged important conversations. This openness gave countless people the courage to discuss their own struggles without shame.

Gallagher was a familiar face on Irish television for more than two decades. His extensive career included appearances on popular shows such as Naked Camera and The Young Offenders. He was also widely regarded as an acclaimed stand-up comic who connected deeply with audiences through his relatable humor and personal stories.

Colleagues Remember Warmth and Vulnerability

Actor Alex Murphy, who starred alongside Gallagher in The Young Offenders, shared photos on Instagram to express his heartbreak. Murphy wrote that he could not believe the news and stated that the relentlessly funny PJ Gallagher would be missed beyond belief. His tribute reflected the deep personal impact Gallagher had on his co-stars.

Hilary Rose, who also starred in The Young Offenders, posted a tribute on social media with what she described as the heaviest of hearts. She expressed that it was difficult to wrap her head around the loss and that she and the entire team were devastated. Rose noted that days were better with PJ around and admitted she was lost for words due to the magnitude of the tragedy.

Comedian John Bishop also wrote that he was heartbroken by the loss of PJ Gallagher. He described Gallagher as funny, kind, caring, humble, and vulnerable. Bishop shared that he would keep Gallagher in his mind whenever he got on his bike to clear his head, calling him a beautiful man and a tragic loss for the comedy community.

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Comedian and actor Kevin McGahern wrote that Gallagher was such a warm and sweet man who gave much more than he took. McGahern directed his thoughts to Gallagher's family, colleagues, and everyone whose lives were improved by his comedy. He also acknowledged the many individuals who felt less alone when Gallagher spoke publicly about his personal struggles.

Family, Education, and Lasting Impact

The Gaiety School of Acting, of which PJ Gallagher was a graduate, described him as one of Ireland's most familiar and beloved voices. The school stated it was hugely proud to count him among its graduates. They remembered him as a unique talent and a hardworking student who was generous, warm, and always quick to share his wonderful sense of humor.

The Gaiety School emphasized that Gallagher's advocacy for mental health had meant so much to people across Ireland. His efforts had a profound impact on many individuals, reinforcing the school's pride in his legacy as both an artist and an activist. His memoir, Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home, further documented his journey and struggles.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Gallagher's agent confirmed that his family and friends were devastated by his death. The agent highlighted that Gallagher spoke with remarkable candor about his experiences of mental illness. He wanted people to be able to talk about what they were going through without shame, a generosity that meant a great deal to many people.

PJ Gallagher is survived by his partner Kelly Doolin and their twins, a boy and a girl, who were born in August 2023. His legacy endures through his comedy, his acting roles, and his unwavering commitment to helping others understand and discuss mental health challenges.