PlayStation Network suffered a widespread outage on Wednesday, with 1,228 user reports on Downdetector, just hours before Grand Theft Auto VI launches in Ireland at midnight on Thursday. Sony says it is working to resolve the issue as questions arise over a recent PS5 software update.

PlayStation Network suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving players worldwide unable to sign in or access online features just hours before the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The disruption affected gaming and social services, according to PlayStation's official network status page. An official alert warned users that they might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. It said engineering teams were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and thanked users for their patience. Many affected users said their local internet connections were working normally, suggesting the problems were specifically affecting PlayStation's online services.

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PlayStation Network Outage Impacts PS5 Users

Some PS5 owners reported that their consoles successfully completed internet connection tests, only for the Sign in to online services check to fail. The scale of the disruption was reflected on Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time service outages. It cited 1,228 user reports of PlayStation outages by Wednesday afternoon. The site monitors disruptions using user submissions, with sudden spikes potentially indicating that large numbers of people are experiencing similar technical difficulties.

The reports do not independently confirm the extent of an official outage, however. Although no official cause has been established, the timing has raised questions about whether the issue could be linked to a recently released PS5 software update. Sony announced Tuesday evening that it had rolled out a system software update required for users planning to play GTA VI. The disruption comes at a critical moment for PlayStation users.

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GTA VI is scheduled to launch in Ireland at midnight on Thursday. It is being lauded as the most anticipated game in history and is the first new instalment of the iconic franchise in 13 years. The hype is so high that a steady stream of news coverage has already suggested it heralds economic catastrophe due to workers taking time off to play the game.

Gamers Struggle to Access Grand Theft Auto VI

Frustrated gamers took to social media to report persistent failures in logging into their accounts and downloading necessary game updates. The situation is particularly problematic given that the game requires substantial downloads and online connectivity features to function properly upon initial launch for many players. Sony's official troubleshooting advice recommends that affected players first examine their system software to ensure it is up to date.

Users are also advised to check their local internet connections to rule out any potential hardware or network configuration errors on their end. Despite the technical difficulties, the economic and cultural impact of the Grand Theft Auto VI release continues to generate significant media coverage. The outage remains a critical test for Sony as it works to restore services ahead of one of the biggest game launches in history.