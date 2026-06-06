Plummer's Late Drop Goal Not Enough as Bordeaux-Begles and Clermont Miss Top 14 Play-offs

Harry Plummer's 77th-minute drop goal gave Clermont a 34-31 win over Bordeaux-Begles, but neither team qualified for the Top 14 play-offs due to other results. Bordeaux-Begles missed the top six for the first time since 2019, while Clermont also fell short. Vannes secured promotion from Pro D2.

In a dramatic conclusion to the Top 14 regular season, Harry Plummer's late drop goal secured a 34-31 victory for Clermont over Bordeaux-Begles , but the win was not enough to propel either team into the play-offs.

Plummer, the former New Zealand out-half now with Clermont, slotted the three-pointer in the 77th minute, two weeks after Bordeaux-Begles had won a second consecutive Champions Cup by defeating Leinster. Despite the hosts' strong showing, they missed the top six for the first time since 2019, while Clermont also fell short due to results elsewhere.

Bordeaux-Begles captain Maxime Lucu expressed his disappointment, stating, 'It's very difficult to not see the club in the knock-out matches, because we want to be a club that grows, especially when you see the images of the players with the Champions Cup trophy. The league is hard, we lost a lot of points at the start of the season, later on and in the winter, which meant we had our backs to the wall.

' The match itself was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with Bordeaux-Begles leading 24-14 at halftime thanks to tries from Lucu, No. 8 Temo Matiu, and flanker Pierre Bochaton. Clermont fought back in the second half, with center David Darricarrere scoring and Plummer converting, followed by a penalty and a try from full-back Kylan Hamdaoui to give Clermont a 31-24 lead with 15 minutes remaining. Lucu then added his second try, and Hugo Reus converted to level the score at 31-31.

However, Plummer's drop goal in the 77th minute appeared to put Clermont into the top six, but simultaneous results elsewhere dashed their hopes. Racing 92 beat first-place Toulouse 31-20 to finish in fifth, and La Rochelle edged Stade Francais 27-22 to end the season in sixth, completing a remarkable late-season run for Ronan O'Gara's side. Clermont's victory was rendered moot as they missed the play-offs by a single point.

Bordeaux-Begles head coach Yannick Bru had earlier acknowledged his team's slow start, saying they had been 'stupid' after losing five of their opening 11 games. Bru rested several key players, including winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, in last Sunday's loss at Toulon, prioritizing the Champions Cup triumph. The defeat marked a bitter end to a season that had promised so much after their European success.

In the play-offs, Pau will host Racing on Saturday, June 13, while Stade Francais will meet La Rochelle again on Sunday. Montpellier joined Toulouse in the automatic semi-final spots after winning 28-25 at Lyon.

Meanwhile, in other Top 14 action, Perpignan suffered a heavy 52-7 defeat at Bayonne and will face Provence in the relegation play-off next Sunday. In the Pro D2 final, Vannes secured promotion back to the Top 14 with an 18-14 victory over Provence. Scrum-half Michael Ruru, the 35-year-old New Zealander, provided two assists as Vannes returned to the first division after just one season.

Ruru set up tries for Robin Taccola and Ben Stevenson, with Maxime Lafage adding conversions and a penalty. Provence, coached by ex-France winger Philippe Saint-Andre, scored a late consolation try through replacement scrum-half Joris Cazenave. They will have another chance at promotion when they face Perpignan in a play-off next Sunday. The result was a vindication for Vannes, who finished 21 points clear at the top of the Pro D2 table and cruised through the semi-finals.

For Bordeaux-Begles, the failure to reach the play-offs was a stark contrast to their recent European glory. The team now faces a period of reflection as they look to build on their Champions Cup success and avoid a similar collapse in the future. The 2026 Top 14 season has shown the intense competition within French rugby, where even the champions can miss out on the postseason





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