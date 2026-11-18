Mauricio Pochettino begins his role as Manchester United manager with a daunting task. He inherits a struggling squad after transforming Tottenham Hotspur into consistent top-four contenders and Champions League finalists.

Mauricio Pochettino officially assumes the role of Manchester United manager, marking the start of a new and challenging era for the club. His immediate challenge involves guiding the team through a difficult period, highlighted by an upcoming match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday at 4.30pm. This appointment follows his recent international coaching duties with the United States, where he led the national team to an impressive 8-0 aggregate victory over Haiti. These results occurred in the early hours of the morning before he departed for his new post in England.

Pochettino Chosen Over Conte, Howe, and Nagelsmann

Manchester United selected Pochettino for the position primarily due to his successful tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, overlooking other high-profile candidates such as Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Cesc Fàbregas. The board viewed his time with the US national team as a stopgap arrangement, provided there was no catastrophic exit from the World Cup. His reputation was significantly elevated by his previous managerial stints at Espanyol and Southampton, where he notably guided the latter to their highest-ever Premier League points tally at that time. However, it was his transformative work at White Hart Lane that truly established his stock as a top-tier coach.

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Transforming Tottenham With Smart Recruitment

Unlike the struggling state of Manchester United, which sits in 18th place, Pochettino inherited a Tottenham side that had finished sixth the previous season. Although the club had suffered heavy defeats to rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool, he had access to talented players including Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, and Hugo Lloris. He made astute decisions to build the squad, adding Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, and Toby Alderweireld. This strategic recruitment helped Tottenham reach the Champions League final in 2019 and secure a spot in Europe's premier club competition for four consecutive seasons.

The 2016-17 Season Peak Despite Financial Constraints

The peak of Pochettino's time at Tottenham is widely considered the 2016-17 season, when the club achieved its best-ever Premier League finish of second place with 86 points. This achievement was remarkable given the financial constraints caused by the construction of their new stadium, which forced them to play at Wembley. Despite limited spending compared to rivals, Pochettino nurtured young talents like Kane and Dele Alli into superstars. Although the club never won a trophy under his leadership, his ability to maximize potential under pressure remains a key part of his managerial legacy.

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Pochettino Disputes Chelsea Title Fairness Over Fines

Pochettino has publicly suggested that Chelsea should be stripped of the 2017 Premier League title due to historical regulatory breaches. In March of last year, the Premier League fined Chelsea £10.75 million after the club self-reported 74 violations of Football Association rules. The breaches, linked to the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, involved making £47 million in secret payments to unregistered agents between 2011 and 2018. Pochettino believes these actions unfairly impacted the league standings during the period when Tottenham finished as runners-up.

Challenges Facing Pochettino at Old Trafford

Entering his new role at Manchester United, Pochettino faces a squad that is significantly weaker than the one he previously managed at Tottenham. The club has undergone several managerial changes since the Alex Ferguson era, all of whom left with diminished reputations. Pochettino must now navigate a complex locker room and a high-pressure environment while trying to restore the team to competitiveness. His immediate focus is on the upcoming fixture against Liverpool, a game that will serve as a stark test of his initial impact at the club.