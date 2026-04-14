Podcast Host vs. Influencer: Online Feud Explodes Amidst Accusations and Speculation

A brewing feud between podcast host Alex Cooper and influencer Alix Earle has escalated, with accusations of passive aggression, business disputes, and potential publicity stunts. This article dives into the origins of the conflict, the key players involved, and the potential motivations behind the escalating online drama.

The internet is ablaze with speculation and accusations as a brewing feud between podcast host Alex Cooper and influencer Alix Earle has exploded into the public sphere. The drama, which appears to have simmered beneath the surface for some time, has now boiled over, leaving fans and onlookers eager to decipher the truth behind the online clashes and veiled accusations. The situation involves reposted TikTok videos, direct call-outs, and a growing sense of professional tension, all adding fuel to the fire of online speculation.

The genesis of this conflict seems to trace back to 2023 when Alix Earle launched her podcast, Hot Mess, under Alex Cooper's Unwell podcast network. The relationship flourished for two years, however, in 2025, Unwell network dropped Hot Mess. This decision, shrouded in mystery, ignited rumors of behind-the-scenes turmoil. Adding to the intrigue, Earle's absence from a Super Bowl party hosted by the network further fueled speculation. Despite the public interest, neither Cooper nor Earle offered a definitive explanation, leaving the public to interpret cryptic social media posts as clues. Cooper offered a message on her Instagram story suggesting Earle's inability to podcast had nothing to do with Unwell, asserting Earle's ownership of her intellectual property. Cooper then tagged the founder of Barstool Sports, highlighting the complex professional relationships at play.

The feud, at least publicly, seemed to cool off until recently when Earle reposted a TikTok video that directly targeted Cooper. This video accused Cooper of profiting from women's vulnerabilities, using the loaded term “ambulance chaser,” and setting the stage for a public confrontation. The situation intensified with Cooper's own response video, where she called out Earle for creating “fake drama,” demanding transparency and criticizing the veiled accusations. She stated that there was “no NDA” and urged Earle to “get specific” and provide the underlying details of the situation. This public back-and-forth escalated the situation and forced the issue into the public eye.

Adding further layers to the conflict, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, offered his perspective on the issue, suggesting that the core of the problem might be a business disagreement rather than a personal dispute. Portnoy, who had worked with both Cooper and Earle at different times, suggested that the conflict could have originated from the selection of Earle for a Carl’s Jr. advertisement during the Super Bowl, a role that Cooper herself had reportedly wanted. Beyond business competition, there is a suggestion that the conflict's source may be linked to financial aspects. This has also been suggested by Bethenny Frankel, who stated that Cooper and Earle’s relationship “was predicated on business” and it was a conditional, transactional relationship.

The ongoing drama has generated a range of opinions and interpretations, leading to speculation regarding the true nature of the dispute. Now, the public is left awaiting Earle's perspective on the matter. Alternatively, questions arise regarding a potential publicity stunt. As Earle recently launched her new skincare brand, Reale Actives, the online feud could be an effort to generate publicity and increase interest in the brand. The possibility of a calculated marketing strategy adds yet another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama, leaving the audience guessing about the authenticity of the conflict and the underlying motivations of the key players involved.





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Alex Cooper Alix Earle Feud Podcast Influencer Drama

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