Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup as Ciaron Maher trains first three home

Point of Law, a 6/1 favourite formerly owned by King Charles III, won the Aus$10 million Melbourne Cup for trainer Ciaron Maher, who saddled the first three finishers.

Point of Law won the Aus$10 million (about €5.02 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday, leading home a historic trifecta for trainer Ciaron Maher in Australia's race that stops a nation.

The three-year-old, bred and formerly owned by King Charles III, was a 6/1 favourite and beat stable companions Zahrann and Juja Kibo by over three lengths in the two-mile handicap. It was a first Melbourne Cup win for jockey Ethan Brown, who grew up in Alice Springs and nearly died in a fall at Flemington in 2023. He almost walked away from racing before Maher persuaded him to stay.

Also read Joseph O’Brien has five chances to pull off a Melbourne Cup hat-trick

Maher Sweeps First Three In Melbourne Cup

Maher ran an unprecedented seven runners and saddled the first three home. It was his second Melbourne Cup victory after Gold Trip in 2022, ridden by Mark Zahra. Zahrann was formerly trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh. Topweight Sons And Lovers did best of the five Joseph O'Brien runners, finishing fourth in the Irish trainer's attempt at a third Cup success.

Sons And Lovers was the only horse to disrupt Maher's dominance, which also yielded fifth and sixth. Maher's aptly named Royal Supremacy set a huge lead before fading to fifth. Brown said he had plenty of belief his mount could reel in Royal Supremacy. He stayed cool and patient, and once he got clear running, his turn of foot was enormous.

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I thought Point Of Law had the best turn of foot in the race by far, Brown said. He was shuffled back a bit further than I would've liked and I was trying to get him settled. I looked up and saw Royal Supremacy about 20 in front and thought, Oh God. Once he got that clear run in, his turn of foot was enormous.

He's going to be a superstar horse, he's something special. Brown also praised Maher. It's been well documented how he talked me out of horse training at one stage when I was about 22 years old, he said. He's done nothing but support me and back me.

Jockey Brown Praises Ciaron Maher

I've buggered up plenty of times on his horses and he's had nothing but faith. I'm quite speechless. Don't wake me up. Amazing feeling.

Maher said he knew he had his best hand going into it, but it had to execute. I certainly didn't know Royal Supremacy was going to lead by that far, but there's nothing better than a true staying test. Point Of Law has just thrived and I can't thank all the team and the owners enough. What a ride they've been on.

It's been a whirlwind really, but I'm very proud of all the team. To get three horses in the first three spots, I don't even know where the rest finished yet, but very proud, he added. Point Of Law, a son of Frankel out of a Japanese-bred mare, raced in the royal colours for John and Thady Gosden and won at Group Three level at Newmarket in July.

He also ran at Royal Ascot, where Maher watched him race and met King Charles. How much the colt cost is not known, but he is now unbeaten in two starts in his new homeland. Less than two weeks earlier he landed the Geelong Cup and earned a spot in the Melbourne Cup. That was his Australian debut after Maher purchased him from King Charles earlier this year.

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Royal Supremacy Leads Then Fades

Breaking from barrier 21 on a soft track after overnight rain, Royal Supremacy went out hard and by 1,500m was in an eight-length lead in the 23-strong pack. With 1,000m to go the lead was 20 lengths, but he began tiring and was slowly reeled in down the home straight, with Point of Law surging past with 150m to go. Sons And Lovers was ridden by Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

He ran great, got a nice spot and we steadied up a bit halfway, but he came home well, Browne McMonagle said. The Epsom Derby third James J Braddock was next best of O'Brien's in seventh after breaking from the widest draw. The barrier was a big disadvantage to him today, said jockey Craig Williams. He was prepared really well by Joseph and his team to come out here.

He's only a three-year-old, lightly raced. In the straight he balanced up and closed off really well, Williams said. The English hope Hopewell Rock, backed by Irish owner JP McManus to win Aus$9 million (about €5.6 million), could finish only ninth. McManus's runners Trustyourinstinct and Goodie Two Shoes were 11th and 22nd.

Scratchings And Whip Suspensions

In pre-race drama, the Chris Waller-trained Asterix was scratched for having a prohibited muscle strain medication on both forelegs. Waller admitted to the simple mistake by an employee and was fined $50,000 (about €31,000). After the Cup, stewards fined and suspended Royal Supremacy's jockey Ben Allen for 16 meetings over his use of the whip. He used it 10 times before the 100-metre mark, five more than the rules allow.

Allen was also quizzed about his decision to establish such a big lead. Pace-setters are not allowed under Australian racing rules, but Allen said the move was not intentional and he was surprised at how far in front he was. Jamie Melham, who steered Half Yours to a win in 2025 and became only the second woman jockey to do so, could not repeat the feat. Half Yours was unfit after a fall at the Caulfield Cup.

Melham instead rode outside chance Future History, which came 16th. Held in front of a bumper crowd, drinking and socialising took priority for many, with popping champagne corks accompanying the thundering of hooves. The Melbourne Cup has been run since 1861 and is considered so important it is a public holiday in its host state of Victoria. Maher's policy of buying European staying talent for the race paid off again.