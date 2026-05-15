Poland Cage Fighter Sentenced To Life, Appeal Requested; Dispute Over Undisclosed Material

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A Polish cage fighter with a last address at Drinan, Ballymahon, Co Longford, and his co-accused, previously with an address in Warsaw, Poland , had pleaded not guilty to murdering Patryk Krupa at Bogganfin, Athlone, Co Roscommon, on June 20th, 2014.

The defendants were accordingly given mandatory life sentences by Judge Tony Hunt on June 13th, 2016. Before handing down sentence, the judge told the court no explanation into the background of what caused this to happen to Krupa had been forthcoming. Sychulec’s case was listed for mention at the Court of Appeal on Friday, as part of a list of cases for management before Judge Isobel Kennedy.

A barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions noted Sychulec’s legal team intend to write to the director’s office and outline exactly what is required in relation to disclosure. The judge said she would adjourn the matter to July 3rd, giving the parties time to resolve any outstanding issues





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Poland Cage Fighter Manslaughter Court Appeal Disclosure

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