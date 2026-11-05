Poland's Judicial Crisis: Tusk Government Clashes With President Over Tribunal

Poland faces a constitutional showdown as Donald Tusk's government battles President Karol Nawrocki and PiS allies over judicial appointments, risking billions in EU funds and threatening the rule of law.

A severe constitutional crisis is unfolding in Poland as Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centrist administration engages in a high-stakes battle to dismantle the institutional legacy left by the previous Law and Justice party, which held power for eight years. The conflict centers on the appointment of new judges to the Constitutional Tribunal, an institution that holds the ultimate authority to determine the constitutionality of national legislation. This dispute represents the culmination of a drawn-out struggle that has defined Polish politics since Tusk assumed office in 2023.

Confrontation at the Supreme Court

Tensions reached a dramatic peak last weekend when President Karol Nawrocki, a supporter of the opposition Law and Justice party, returned from a foreign mission specifically to confront the newly appointed judicial members. The situation escalated into physical scuffles between Law and Justice supporters and riot police who were securing the perimeter of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. President Nawrocki justified his intervention by citing an imminent threat to the nation's internal security, positioning himself as the guardian of constitutional order against what he perceives as executive overreach.

Also read US Midterm Election Upset Reshapes Republican and Democratic Power Structures

Core Dispute Over Tribunal Appointments

The immediate trigger for this confrontation involves the appointment of five new judges to the Constitutional Tribunal by the Polish parliament, a move designed by the Tusk government to break the Law and Justice party's stranglehold on the institution. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, one of the newly appointed judges, had recently suspended Bogdan Swieczkowski, the Law and Justice ally who served as president of the tribunal, along with his deputy. Swieczkowski and his team had previously attempted to block these parliamentary appointments, arguing that the new judges lacked legal legitimacy, thereby paralyzing the tribunal's ability to function independently.

EU Funding and Rule of Law Concerns

The manipulation of the Constitutional Tribunal by the previous Law and Justice administration has drawn sharp criticism from the European Union Court of Justice, which cited the erosion of rule of law standards, particularly regarding judicial independence. These legal disputes have resulted in the freezing of billions of euros in European Union funds intended for Polish infrastructure and development projects. In 2021, the tribunal challenged the primacy of EU law within Poland, providing a constitutional justification for the Law and Justice party's controversial reforms, a decision that remains a significant point of contention for Brussels.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Political Maneuvering

President Karol Nawrocki appears unwilling to compromise, demonstrating a determined intent to use his limited presidential powers to obstruct the government's reforms and maintain checks on executive authority. Conversely, Donald Tusk feels compelled to push forward with his agenda, recognizing that the general election scheduled for next year provides both a deadline and a mandate for decisive action. Tusk views the restoration of judicial independence as essential for Poland's reintegration into the European legal framework, despite warnings from critics that his heavy-handed tactics may set a dangerous precedent for future political revenge cycles.

Impact on EU Politics and Future Elections

This crisis is not isolated to domestic law but is poised to shape European Union politics for years to come, serving as one of several divisive polls that highlight the deep ideological fractures within member states. The outcome of this standoff will determine whether Poland can unlock frozen EU funds and maintain its credibility as a democracy committed to the rule of law. As the next general election approaches, the political landscape remains polarized, with both the government and the opposition preparing for a prolonged struggle that could redefine the balance of power in Polish institutions for a generation.