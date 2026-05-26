Police constable admits culvert search was not a priority in teen Noah's death inquest

A police constable told an inquest that the search of a culvert where a 14-year-old boy's body was later found was not prioritized initially, leading to criticism from the coroner's lawyer.

The inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah, a pupil at St Malachy's College in Belfast, has heard that a police constable admitted he did not prioritize searching a culvert where the teenager's naked body was later discovered.

Noah went missing on June 21, 2020, after leaving his home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area. His body was found six days later, on June 27, in an underground water tunnel in north Belfast, more than 600 meters downstream from where he was last seen, near a culvert inlet behind houses at Northwood Road.

The inquest, now in its 17th week at Belfast Coroner's Court, heard testimony from Constable George, who served as the police search adviser at the time of the incident. Constable George arrived at Northwood Linear Park at approximately 11 pm on June 22, the day after Noah was reported missing.

During his assessment of the area, he walked around the park and stopped at the park's gates, which offered a view of the culvert, but he did not approach the tunnel for a close inspection. When asked by Ms. Campbell, the coroner's lawyer, if he had considered investigating the culvert, George stated that at that point he was not prioritizing that area as part of his search.

Ms. Campbell challenged him, pointing out that he had a conversation with Community Rescue Service regional commander Sean McCarry, who explicitly recommended searching the culvert. George reiterated that he was focusing on other areas within the significant search zone. Ms. Campbell highlighted that McCarry took only five minutes to assess the culvert and identify it as a potential hiding place. She criticized George's failure to act, especially given his experience in searching caves and dangerous environments.

George responded that the culvert did not appear to be an attractive place for someone to seek shelter. George told the court that he first visited the culvert on June 23, and then again on June 24. He noted that on June 23 the tide was coming in, causing the culvert to fill with water, and he acknowledged that the risk of drowning in such conditions was very high.

However, he did not request divers to examine the culvert because he had no reason to believe anyone was inside. When asked why he went to look at it, he explained that it needed to be searched to ensure there was no one there.

He further stated that his training emphasized prioritizing searches in locations where missing persons were most likely to be found, such as sheds, derelict buildings, and unoccupied houses, which were abundant in the area around Northwood Linear Park. He also stressed the importance of considering his team's safety during searches in dangerous environments. The inquest continues, with further evidence expected regarding the coordination and decision-making during the search.

The family of Noah have attended the inquest proceedings, seeking clarity on why the search did not focus on the culvert earlier. The coroner has noted that the case raises significant questions about search protocols for missing children. The cause of Noah's death was determined to be drowning, and the timeliness of the search has been a central issue.

The inquest is expected to hear from additional witnesses, including members of the community rescue service and other police personnel involved in the operation. The jury will ultimately deliver a verdict on the circumstances of Noah's death





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Inquest Police Search Teen Death Culvert Negligence

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