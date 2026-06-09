Police Interviews Played in Trial of Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Wife

Recordings of police interviews with Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson were played in court. Jeffrey denied 18 charges including rape and indecent assault. Eleanor denied aiding and abetting, saying she was horrified by the allegations and unaware of any abuse. She detailed marital issues and surveillance over infidelity.

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor has seen police interview recordings played to the jury. Jeffrey Donaldson faces 18 charges including rape and indecent assault, which he denies.

His wife faces five counts of aiding and abetting, which she also denies, though she has been ruled unfit to stand trial and will face a trial of the facts. In the interviews, Eleanor Donaldson expressed horror at the suggestion she facilitated any abuse, stating absolutely not and that she was never aware of or witnessed any inappropriate behavior. She described a difficult marriage marked by her husband's career focus and infidelity.

During the pandemic, her suspicions grew due to his attachment to his phone. She installed a listening device which captured flirtatious conversations, leading to his confrontation and temporary move out. Regarding a letter Jeffrey sent to one alleged victim, he claimed it was not an apology for abuse but concerned his infidelity with a constituent, describing it as a "singular incident". The complainant said it felt like an apology for the abuse.

Jeffrey Donaldson denied the specific allegations as untrue and denied nodding to admit abuse. Eleanor Donaldson said conversations about his seeking help related to his repeated infidelity with her





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Jeffrey Donaldson Eleanor Donaldson DUP Trial Rape Indecent Assault Aiding And Abetting Police Interview Abuse Allegations Northern Ireland

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