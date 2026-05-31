Police Investigate Suspicious Approaches to Schoolchildren in Ballynahinch

Police are investigating two separate incidents where an unknown individual offered schoolchildren rides home in the Spa Road area of Ballynahinch, prompting community concern and calls for increased patrols.

Police are investigating reports that an unknown individual approached two schoolchildren on Thursday afternoon, May 28, in the Spa Road area of Ballynahinch , and offered them lifts home.

The incidents have sparked local concern, with DUP councillor Alan Lewis calling for heightened police patrols and greater community awareness. Councillor Lewis praised the children for their actions: They continued on their journey, did not engage with the individual, and immediately reported the incident to adults. He stated that while there is no cause for alarm, such incidents are understandably concerning for parents and the wider community, and should be treated seriously to provide reassurance.

He added that he will engage directly with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and other relevant agencies to ensure every possible step is taken to reassure families. He urged parents to speak with their children about road safety, stranger awareness, and the importance of reporting any uncomfortable incidents. He noted that schools do an excellent job in educating children on personal safety and expressed confidence that the community will work together to reinforce this message.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed to Belfast Live that police received a report of a suspected suspicious approach towards two children in the Spa Road area of Ballynahinch on Thursday afternoon, 28th May. The investigation is ongoing





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Suspicious Approach Schoolchildren Ballynahinch PSNI Community Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Airport brothers cleared of assaulting armed policeMohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, were both on trial accused of assaulting an armed police officer at Manchester Airport

Read more »

Kenyan school fire: police arrest eight students on suspicion of arsonSixteen children were killed and dozens injured in fire on Thursday

Read more »

Irish Police Launch Nationwide Road Safety Operation Over Bank Holiday WeekendPolice launched a week‑long traffic enforcement campaign on Thursday, targeting speeders and alcohol‑driven drivers and reminding motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of essential safety rules.

Read more »

PSG Fans Clash with Police After Champions League WinThousands of PSG fans took to the streets in Paris after the club won the Champions League final, resulting in clashes with police and over 130 arrests.

Read more »