Police Launch Arson Investigation Following Massive Blaze at Historic Ballycastle Hotel

Authorities are treating a major fire at the derelict Antrim Arms Hotel in Ballycastle as deliberate, after over 40 firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.

A major investigation has been launched by the Police Service of Northern Ireland following a suspicious fire that engulfed the historic Antrim Arms Hotel in Ballycastle late on Sunday evening. The blaze, which broke out at the long-derelict site located at The Diamond, required a massive emergency response as over 40 firefighters battled to bring the inferno under control.

The former hotel, once a prominent landmark in the coastal town, has been surrounded by security cordons for over a year due to persistent concerns regarding the structural safety of the decaying building. Authorities have now officially confirmed that they are treating the incident as a deliberate act of arson. Emergency services were alerted to the scene shortly after 8:00 pm on Sunday night, prompting a swift mobilization of resources. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deployed two specialized aerial appliances alongside a command support unit to manage the fire, which threatened to spread through the structure. Due to the intensity of the flames and the potential for toxic smoke, local authorities issued an urgent warning for residents in the immediate vicinity to keep all windows and doors firmly shut as a precautionary measure. Police officers worked throughout the night to secure the perimeter, closing several streets in the heart of Ballycastle to allow crews to operate safely. While the fire has since been extinguished and road access has been restored to the public, the site remains a scene of interest for forensic investigators. Local political representatives have expressed profound sadness regarding the incident, highlighting that the Antrim Arms Hotel served as a vital cornerstone of heritage for the community. Councillor Cara McShane noted that the loss of the structure is a significant blow to the local character of the town. As the investigation enters its next phase, the PSNI is urgently appealing to the public for any information that might lead to identifying those responsible. They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area surrounding Castle Street or The Diamond in the hours leading up to the report. The destruction of this historic property serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by derelict buildings and the impact that criminal actions can have on the historical identity of local town centers throughout Northern Ireland





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