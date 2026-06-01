Police Officer Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Stolen Vehicle in Downpatrick

A police officer suffered serious injuries after being hit by a stolen police car in Downpatrick following a pursuit that began with a blue Volkswagen Jetta failing to stop. One man has been charged with driving offences while others remain under investigation for attempted murder.

A series of dramatic incidents unfolded in Downpatrick , County Down, in the early hours of Sunday morning, culminating in a police officer sustaining serious injuries after being struck by a stolen police vehicle.

The sequence began when a blue Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop for officers on several occasions in the town. The vehicle was later located by police in the Ballymote Walk area. Officers on foot pursued a man observed exiting the Jetta in the direction of Colmcille Road. As the officers involved in that chase returned to their Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicle, they reportedly observed someone in the driver's seat of the car.

The individual then drove erratically and directly towards one of the officers. In response, the officer discharged one round from his firearm but was subsequently struck by the stolen police vehicle. Kieran Turley, 27, from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, was charged in connection with these events. He appeared before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday facing charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

District Judge Peter Magill refused Turley's application for bail and remanded him in custody to reappear later in June. Prior to this court appearance, police had granted Turley bail in respect of two other alleged offences-driving while unfit and aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury-to allow further investigation. While in police custody, Turley was also questioned regarding the attempted murder of the police officer and several other driving offences.

However, he was released unconditionally in respect of those specific offences at that time. Separately, police arrested a second man, aged 36, on suspicion of the attempted murder of the officer. He remained in police custody on Monday, being questioned about attempted murder and aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury. A woman, aged 27, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The court hearing on Monday did not focus on the incident where the officer was struck by the stolen police car but rather on the offences related to the initial driving of the Jetta that prompted the police pursuit. The political leadership, including the local MP, has condemned the incident, describing it as horrific and expressing support for the injured officer. The situation remains under active investigation by the PSNI





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Downpatrick Police Officer Injured Stolen Vehicle PSNI Attempted Murder Dangerous Driving Kieran Turley Court Bail Refused

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