Police Respond to Repeated Anti-Social Behavior by Masked Youths in Derry

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued a statement regarding ongoing disturbances involving masked youths in Derry. Incidents on May 4 and 5 led to the temporary closure of Bishop Street and the arrest of a 13-year-old boy. Authorities are investigating and seeking public assistance to identify those responsible.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued a statement addressing a series of recent disturbances involving masked youths in Derry . Over the past few weeks, multiple incidents have been reported, with the most recent occurring on the evenings of May 4 and 5.

These disturbances have taken place in several areas of the city, including Bishop Street, The Fountain, and Nailors Row. On Tuesday, May 5, at approximately 5:30 pm, police responded to reports of a group of masked youths gathering in the area. The situation escalated quickly, with fireworks being set off and objects such as petrol bombs, glass bottles, and masonry being thrown at police vehicles.

Inspector Ferriby of the Derry City & Strabane Police Service commented on the incident, stating that Bishop Street was temporarily closed to manage the disorder, causing significant disruption and fear among local residents. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous behavior and has since been released on bail pending further investigation. Inspector Ferriby emphasized that the police are actively investigating the incidents and will take action against anyone found to be involved in criminal activities.

The police are urging anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, CCTV recordings, or other relevant evidence, to come forward. They can be contacted at 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 05/05/26. Alternatively, reports can be submitted online via the non-emergency reporting form, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111





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Derry Anti-Social Behavior Masked Youths Police Investigation Public Safety

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