Michal Luczek faces sentencing after being convicted of importing €13 million worth of cocaine to a midlands airport. His lawyer argues for leniency citing mental health struggles and lack of prior convictions.

Mullingar Circuit Court resumed proceedings on Monday regarding the sentencing of Michal Luczak, a Polish pilot convicted of importing a massive quantity of cocaine into Ireland. The defendant, who appeared before Judge Roderick Maguire, continues to assert his innocence despite a jury finding him guilty of serious drug trafficking offences in October 2025.

Cocaine Smuggling Mechanism

Luczak was convicted in October 2025 for four offences connected to the importation of controlled drugs at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome in County Longford on August 4th, 2022. The State determined that the aggregate market value of the seized substances amounted to €13,000 or more, though legal estimates place the wholesale value at over €8 million.

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On the afternoon of August 4th, 2022, Luczak landed a single-engine, four-seat Cessna aircraft with the registration number G-ZBLT at the aerodrome. Gardaí observed the pilot disembark and enter a Mercedes car parked at the location. He drove away immediately before being arrested at 6.20pm in Collinstown, County Westmeath.

Court documents reveal that Luczak flew from Abbeyshrule to Le Touquet Airport in France on August 3rd, 2022. He remained there overnight before flying to Dieppe Airport on August 4th, a smaller hub lacking customs facilities, similar to his destination in Ireland. This routing was essential to conceal the contraband during transit from France back to the midlands.

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Defence Strategy and Mental Health

Colm Smyth, counsel for Luczak, presented excerpts from a handwritten letter addressed to Judge Maguire during the defence submissions. In the letter, the pilot described being deeply ashamed and distraught over his conviction. He acknowledged that his life had crumbled and expressed heartbreak regarding the impact on his family, children, partner, and ex-wife, who was present in the courtroom.

Smyth argued that Luczak suffered from depression and suicidal ideation following the verdict. Citing a psychological report, the lawyer noted that the defendant was born in Poland and spent his first six years with grandparents. The report suggested that Luczak became burned out from excessive work in transport logistics and experienced mental distress due to the end of his relationship with his ex-wife.

The legal team emphasized that Luczak had no prior convictions for drugs or violence, although he had a considerable number of road traffic convictions. The psychological assessment indicated that his age reduced the likelihood of reoffending but also highlighted a lack of coping mechanisms, which made him vulnerable at the time of the offending.

Mandatory Minimum and Sentencing Date

Judge Maguire noted that while the €8.5 million worth of cocaine was not sold, it represented a huge amount of drugs floating around the community. The court is now evaluating whether to depart from the mandatory minimum 10-year sentence, as suggested by Smyth, who argued that Luczak's financial scrutiny showed no trappings of wealth and placed him at the lower end of the organized crime group.

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The State made its sentencing submissions at a previous hearing on November 9th, 2025. The final sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 14th. The court must determine whether to apply the mandatory minimum or consider mitigating factors related to Luczak's mental health and role in the conspiracy.