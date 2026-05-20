Political Controversy, Financial Difficulties at RTÉ: Mick Bakhurst Responds, Taoiseach Condemns

The news text provides an in-depth look at the political and financial turmoil at Ireland's national broadcaster, RTÉ. It details the response of Mick Bakhurst, who argues that the issue is a categorisation problem and faces criticism over financial difficulties faced by the families of deceased presenters. The text also references the Department of Social Protection's initiatives to counteract record rent hikes and the urgent need to ban non-interruptible breathalyzers for drink-driving safety.

The news text details a political controversy and financial difficulties arising from irregular payments at RTÉ . The controversy surrounds categorisation of top earners, with Mick Bakhurst , RTÉ 's Director General, and Oliver Callan , a presenter, being criticized.

The financial side of the story involves Bakhurst's efforts to increase transparency, push for total figures for payments to top earners, and the family of a deceased RTÉ broadcaster being left in a poor financial situation. The text also mentions the Dáil's aim to ban drink-driving, increased rental prices, the four teams in contention to win the Sam Maguire, and the Israeli minister's taunt of detained Gaza flotilla activists





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RTÉ Political Controversy Financial Difficulties Presenters Bakhurst Callan Categorisation Secret Payments Mooney's Benefit Top Earners List Top 10 Earners Presenters' Fee Staff That Work On Shows Casting Directors Fees Director Reincarnation Missed Because Of A Walter Matthau Error Resul Sam Maguire Teams Irish World Cup Irish Rental System Rent Hikes Blast From The Past Shows All Live On PBS Bearing Witness To The Show Watching Someone Without Bias Joe Moment On The Show Understanding Others' Pain Points How To Solve The Squanity Question Cاستempthy For The Sufferers Forcefield FORCE FIELD At Home

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