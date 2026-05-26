The article discusses the political developments in Dublin and Northern Ireland, including the resignation of Paschal Donohue from Fine Gael and the appointment of Catherine Connolly as the President of the Irish Republic.

Deireadh seachtaine fada a bhí ag na páirtithe polaitíochta agus torthaí dhá fhothoghchán ag teacht isteach chun suíocháin a líonadh i m Baile Átha Cliath Láir agus i nGaillimh Thiar.

Fágadh na suíocháin folamh nuair a d’imigh Paschal Donohue, Fine Gael, ó Bhaile Átha Cliath Láir chun glacadh le post sinsearach sa Bhanc Domhanda, agus nuair a toghadh Catherine Connolly mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, rud a d’fhág spás i nGaillimh Thiar. Dhá thoghcheantar iontach difriúil atá i gceist agus léirigh na feachtais an leibhéal scoilte sa pholaitíocht agus go leor caint chrua ag na hiarrthóirí ar cheist na tithíochta, ar na chostais mhaireachtála agus ar an inimirce.

Bua ollmhór dóibh mar pháirtí Dála trí chéile a bhí ann agus iad anois chun tosaigh ar Pháirtí an Lucht Oibre i dtaca le líon na suíochán atá acu, rud a imreoidh tionchar ar chead cainte sa Dáil agus ar bhallraíocht na gcoistí. Seo an dara suíochán don pháirtí sa toghcheantar seo, agus cé go mbeidh sé fíordhúshlánach an dá shuíochán a choinneáil ag an chéad toghchán eile, beidh an páirtí sásta gur léiríodh gur féidir leo feachtas láidir rathúil a eagrú a imríonn tionchar ar an phobal.

Ar an taobh eile den tír bhí tréimhse fhada ag na hiarrthóirí ag an chomhaireamh, a chríochnaigh go mall trathnóna Dé Domhnaigh. Rás géar a bhí ann idir iarrthóir Fhine Gael Seán Kyne agus iarrthóir Independent Ireland Noel Thomas. Ní minic a bhíonn mórán dóchais ag páirtí rialtais i bhfothoghchán, agus ceapadh go mbeadh borradh faoi Thomas mar gheall ar an tacaíocht a léirigh sé do lucht agóide an chostais breosla an mhí seo caite.

Sa deireadh, agus mar a tharlaíonn go minic le fothoghcháin, bhí aistriú na vótaí lárnach sa scéal. Cé go raibh Thomas chun tosaigh don chuid is mó den deireadh seachtaine, bhí Kyne in ann tuilleadh aistrithe a mhealladh ó iarrthóirí eile, go háirithe ó iarrthóir Fhianna Fáil. Bhí a mhalairt de thoghchán ag Fianna Fáil - bhí an toradh is measa riamh i mBaile Átha Cliath Láir acu agus gan ach 4.2% den chéad rogha faighte acu.

Bua neamhghnách do pháirtí rialtais a bhí i dtoghadh Kyne mar sin, ach vóta pearsanta a bhí ann don Seanadóir agus don iar-Theachta Dála atá ag obair i saol na polaitíochta le fada an lá faoin agus a bhfuil clú mór ar a ainm sa toghcheantar. Bhí a mhalairt de thoghchán ag an pháirtí rialtais eile agus drochlá amach is amach ag Fianna Fáil - bhí an toradh is measa riamh i mBaile Átha Cliath Láir acu agus gan ach 4.2% den chéad rogha faighte acu.

Is dócha go n-ardófar ceisteanna an athuair maidir le ceannasaíocht an pháirtí agus tiocfaidh tuilleadh brú ar Mhicheál Martin straitéis a leagan amach chun a ról a chosaint. Sin ráite, is fíorbheag an seans go dtiocfaidh aon athrú ar chúrsaí agus Éire ag ullmhú chun óstáil a dhéanamh ar an Uachtaránacht ar an Chomhairle Eorpach a thosóidh ag tús mhí Iúil.

Bheadh sé deacair dúshlán an Taoisigh a thabhairt agus ról tábhachtach le himirt ag an tír ar an ardán idirnáisiúnta, ach nuair a thiocfaidh críoch leis an tréimhse ag deireadh na bliana beidh Martin leochaileach arís





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Political Developments Fine Gael Baile Átha Cliath Láir Catherine Connolly Irish Republic Fianna Fáil Independent Ireland Paschal Donohue Political Parties Political Leaders Political Positions Political Resignations Political Scandals Political Scandals In Ireland Political Scandals In Northern Ireland Political Scandals In The UK Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The United States Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The World Political Scandals In The

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Ennis elected as Dublin Central TD in by-electionFine Gael candidate Kyne believed to take the seat, but Independent Ireland ahead after fourth count. Daniel Ennis elected as Dublin Central TD in by-election.

Read more »

Dublin Deprive Kilkenny of All-Ireland Hurling Championship PlaceDublin, fueled by exceptional performances from Brian Hayes, Donal Burke, and Paddy Smyth, secured a convincing 2-26 to 0-22 win over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling championship. This victory effectively concludes Kilkenny's campaign for the season, with the Leesiders displaying staunch determination in their pursuit of the title.

Read more »

Dublin's Eoin Cody Tackled, Dublin's Improved Performance, Dublin's Consistency, Dublin's Victory Over Galway and Kilkenny, Dublin's Loss of Eoghan O'Donnell and Liam Rushe, Dublin's Cohesiveness, Cork and Limerick's Provincial FinalDublin's Eoin Cody was tackled by Brian Hayes with Fergal Whitely of Dublin at Parnell Park on Sunday. Dublin's improved performance, consistency, and victory over Galway and Kilkenny were discussed. Dublin's loss of Eoghan O'Donnell and Liam Rushe before the match and their cohesiveness were also mentioned.

Read more »

First search for remains of one of the Disappeared begins in Northern IrelandThe first search for the remains of one of the Disappeared, Seamus Maguire, is to begin in Co Armagh on Tuesday. The search area is about two acres in size and the lead investigator, Eamonn Henry, said they will be there until they find what they are looking for or are satisfied that Seamus Maguire is not there.

Read more »