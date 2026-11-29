Pope Francis spiritual diary details three encounters with Satan, exploring themes of power, humility, and traditional Catholic spirituality in a new release.

Pope Francis recently shared deeply personal accounts of his spiritual life through the release of his spiritual diary on Tuesday. The publication reveals that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known globally as Pope Francis, experienced visions involving Satan on three distinct occasions during his career. These experiences, described in explicit detail, include feeling the heat from the entrance of hell and encountering the devil with seductive, flaming eyes and a rasping voice.

Details of Three Specific Visions

The first encounter occurred while Bergoglio was serving as the archbishop of Buenos Aires, taking place inside a moving car. The second instance happened while he was presiding over Mass, also in his capacity as archbishop. The third vision took place after he returned from a papal visit to Chile in 2018, a trip that prompted him to deliver a historic apology for the Catholic Church's complicity in sexual abuse cover-ups.

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During these visions, Francis perceived Satan as a physical entity rather than a mere abstraction. He described the figure as having seductive eyes that were on fire and a voice that sounded rasping. In one specific instance, when he felt himself drawing near to the entrance of hell, he clutched his rosary for protection against the intense hellfire emanating from that location.

Comparison to Historic Catholic Mystics

These accounts place Pope Francis within a long tradition of Catholic mysticism that includes figures such as St. Teresa of Avila. The sixteenth-century religious reformer and mystic battled the devil throughout her entire life, a struggle that mirrors the experiences described in the new diary. Additionally, Padre Pio, the Italian priest famous for bearing the wounds of Christ, reported seeing the devil appear in the form of a black cat.

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The Catechism of the Catholic Church explicitly states that Satan is a creature made by God, originally an angel. By recounting these supernatural events, Francis affirms a literal belief in the devil that aligns with traditional Catholic doctrine. However, the spiritual diary also invites readers to consider the broader ideological dimensions of how the church uses such rhetoric.

Externalizing Internal Struggles with Power

Beyond the supernatural elements, the diary highlights Francis's intense concern with how he exercised power as both an archbishop and the pontiff. He wrote about his own arrogance, specifically noting his past belief that he could solve everything himself. Rather than viewing this as psychological instability, some analysts suggest he is externalizing a personal struggle in a culturally and religiously meaningful way.

Conservative critics in the English-speaking world have often dismissed these accounts, arguing that Francis is ill-suited for the papacy due to alleged manipulative behavior. However, his focus on humility and the danger of self-sufficiency reflects a realistic understanding of human frailty. This approach helps explain why blaming the devil for clergy abuse might be seen as a way to avoid addressing the very human actors and structures that enable such misconduct.

Interpretations of Faith and Human Experience

The release of the diary raises important questions about the power and perils of traditional Catholic spirituality. Readers are not required to accept his characterization of the visions literally to find value in them. Instead, the text demonstrates how religious spiritualities can speak to human experience on multiple levels simultaneously.

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Whether one interprets the devil as a literal entity or as a metaphor for internal human struggle, the narrative remains relevant. The spiritual diary of Pope Francis ultimately serves as a reflection on the nature of temptation and the continuous effort required to maintain humility. It suggests that the devil in his story is also the devil inside each and every person.