Pope Leo: A Morally Convincing Leader in a World of Political Silence

Pope Leo, in his first year as the pontiff, has taken a strong moral stance against aggressors like Donald Trump, holding those with impunity to account. His moral convictions are evident even as he approaches his 70th birthday.

In a world where few leaders have publicly taken an unequivocal moral stance against aggressors such as Donald Trump, Pope Leo has done so without qualification.

Aged 69 when elected, he is the youngest pope since John Paul II, who was 58 when he became pope in 1978. Leo is in good health, keeps himself fit, and should be around for quite some time.

By nature mild mannered and reserved, it is likely the world would not have witnessed so soon the depth of his moral convictions, or his courage in expressing them, but for his readiness to hold to account powerful personalities as they behave with impunity in imposing their will brutally and without regard to norms of decency and civilised behaviour





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