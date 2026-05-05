Pope Leo’s Frustration with Bank Bureaucracy Highlights Everyday Challenges for Religious Leaders

Pope Leo’s inability to change his bank details over the phone, despite answering security questions, underscores the mundane challenges even the most powerful figures face. The incident, shared by a close friend, went viral on social media, sparking laughter and reflection on the pope’s humility and the bureaucratic hurdles of modern life.

Despite successfully answering all the security questions for his bank in Chicago, Pope Leo found himself unable to change his account details over the phone.

The new pope, who was born Robert Prevost, had called his bank to update his contact information, including his phone number and address. However, the bank representative informed him that he would need to visit the branch in person to complete the request. Frustrated, Pope Leo responded, 'Well, I’m not going to be able to do that,' according to his close friend, the Rev. Tom McCarthy, who shared the story at a gathering of Catholics.

McCarthy recounted the incident in a video clip that went viral on social media, highlighting the pope’s exasperation as the audience laughed in amusement.

'I gave you all the security questions,' the pope reportedly said, emphasizing his compliance with the bank’s protocols. The incident underscores how even the most powerful figures can encounter everyday bureaucratic hurdles. Pope Leo, who rose from humble beginnings in Dolton, Illinois, before serving as a bishop in Peru and later in a prominent role at the Vatican, was elected pope nearly a year ago.

McCarthy confirmed the authenticity of the story, noting that he had shared it during an educational meeting for men and boys at a Naperville church. The priest, a well-known figure among South Side Catholics, is an Augustinian and leader at St. Rita of Cascia High School. He first met Pope Leo in the 1980s in Chicago, where they both grew up in working-class neighborhoods.

The Vatican has not yet commented on the bank episode, but McCarthy revealed that the issue was eventually resolved thanks to the intervention of another priest with connections to the bank’s president. The fate of the customer service representative who ended the call with the pope remains unknown, leaving many to wonder about the consequences of such an oversight.

'Could you imagine being known as the woman who hung up on the pope? ' McCarthy quipped, adding a touch of humor to the situation. This incident is not the first time a pope has faced mundane challenges. In 2013, Pope Francis insisted on paying his own hotel bill and collecting his luggage upon his election, a gesture of humility that resonated with Catholics worldwide.

The story of Pope Leo’s bank woes serves as a reminder that even the highest religious leaders are not immune to the frustrations of everyday life. Meanwhile, Pope Leo’s papacy continues to draw attention, with recent controversies including criticism from former President Trump, who accused the pope of 'endangering a lot of Catholics' in a dispute over the Iran war.

Additionally, concerns about voter suppression in the U.S. and the challenges faced by small business owners in Dublin have dominated headlines, reflecting the broader societal issues that intersect with the pope’s global influence





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