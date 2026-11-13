Pope Leo XIII Returns to Peru for Mass in Former Diocese

Pope Leo XIII attends outdoor Mass in Chiclayo, Peru, one month after lung cancer surgery. The event draws 1.5 million faithful to the city where he served as bishop.

Pope Leo XIII celebrated a significant milestone in his global diplomatic journey by returning to his former pastoral home in Chiclayo, Peru, on Friday for a major outdoor Mass. The event marked the centerpiece of a twelve-day South America tour, drawing an estimated 1.5 million people to the arid fields west of the city. This gathering served as a powerful testament to his enduring connection with the local community where he previously served as the bishop.

Pope Leo Addresses Health Scare and Crowds

The atmosphere at the Pampas de Pimentel desert park was charged with emotion as the Pontiff arrived in an open-air Popemobile to greet thousands of supporters. He openly acknowledged the public concern surrounding his recent medical history, stating that it was a profound blessing to be present exactly one month after undergoing lung cancer surgery. Leo described the period following the procedure as a difficult time of trial but expressed deep gratitude to God for his survival and ability to complete the journey.

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The surgery, performed on October 13 for lung adenocarcinoma, had initially raised fears that the entire South American itinerary might need to be canceled. However, medical professionals confirmed that the cancer was localized and had not spread, indicating that the Pope would not require further treatment. This positive prognosis allowed him to proceed with one of the most demanding foreign tours scheduled for a pontiff in recent decades.

Thousands Gather in Former Diocese to Welcome Him

Devotees began arriving hours before the main event, with many camping overnight in the desert heat to secure a viewing spot. Some travelers walked long distances to avoid massive traffic jams, while vendors along the route sold religious souvenirs, hats, and traditional sweet Peruvian bread. Among the attendees was Maria Esther Chozo Reyes, a seventy-six-year-old woman who traveled from Lima, emphasizing the deep personal bond many locals feel with their former bishop.

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The crowd waved white and yellow Vatican flags while using umbrellas for shade against the intense Pacific coast sun. Leo, who holds both US and Peruvian citizenship, greeted the faithful with enthusiasm, singing local songs and making unannounced appearances at the Vatican embassy in Lima. His presence in Chiclayo, Peru's fourth-largest city, highlighted his role as a spiritual leader who maintains strong ties to his former missionary work.

Massive Turnout Highlights Significance of South American Tour

This gathering in Chiclayo represents the largest crowd of the Pontiff's eighteen-month papacy, surpassing the three million people who welcomed him in Lima earlier in the week. The total attendance across his three-nation tour, which also included stops in Argentina and Uruguay, has reached approximately 12 million people. The sheer volume of supporters underscores the global reverence for his leadership and the personal significance of his return to the region.

Leo's journey to South America began just twenty-four days after his surgery, a rapid timeline that demonstrates his robust recovery and determination. He arrived in Chiclayo from Lima aboard a plane decorated with stickers celebrating his return, reinforcing the narrative of a leader reclaiming his pastoral duties with renewed vigor. The tour serves as a critical test of his stamina and spiritual resilience on the world stage.

Future Engagements and Local Community Connections

The Pontiff will remain in the Chiclayo area until Sunday, where he is scheduled to lead eight distinct events. These engagements include a private dinner with priests who formerly reported to him during his tenure as bishop, a period that lasted from 2015 to 2023. He spent approximately twenty years as a missionary in the country, making it a second homeland that he visits with evident affection and respect for its people.

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The economic and social fabric of Chiclayo, supported largely by agriculture, provides a stark backdrop to the high-profile religious visit. With a population of about 620,000, the city offers a more intimate setting compared to the capital, allowing for deeper interaction between the leader and his former flock. The event serves as a bridge between the Vatican's global authority and the local grassroots faith that has sustained him throughout his career.