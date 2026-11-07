Pope Leo XIV Revives Faith in Secular Uruguay with Mate and Unity

Pope Leo XIV addressed 40,000 worshippers in Uruguay, using the national mate ritual to champion fraternity. The visit follows his lung cancer surgery and targets the region's most secular nation.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a message of unity and faith to an estimated 40,000 people in Uruguay on Saturday. The gathering marked his first Mass in South America, held in the western city of Paysandu near the border with Argentina. The event aimed to strengthen the Catholic Church's presence in the nation's most secular society.

Mass Draws Massive Crowds Despite Weather

Leo's plane landed in Paysandu, sparking chants of "ole, ole, ole, ole, Pope, Pope!" from the assembled crowd. He arrived in an open-sided popemobile at Parque Paris Londres, a large green space on the southern edge of the city. Attendees blew horns and waved yellow handkerchiefs in celebration of his arrival.

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More than 30,000 people had registered in advance for the service. The Vatican reported that another 10,000 attendees showed up beyond the count. The gathering included participants from Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. The location is approximately 370km from the capital, Montevideo.

Cancer Survival Inspires Devotion

This Mass represents the start of Leo's three-nation tour. The trip had been uncertain after the 71-year-old American pope underwent lung cancer surgery on October 13. The crowd began streaming into the site at 5.30am as gates opened. Many wore rain ponchos in the Vatican's signature yellow color.

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Soledad Sanchez, 73, drove to Paysandu from northern Uruguay to attend. She expressed deep emotion regarding the Pope's determination. She noted that he pushed through despite health concerns to deliver a message of peace.

Mate Tea as Symbol of Fraternity

In his homily, Leo urged the faithful to build bridges of faith and fraternity. He referenced the nearby bridge over the Uruguay River that connects to Argentina. Many pilgrims traveled across this border crossing to attend the Mass.

Leo also highlighted the ritual of drinking mate tea as a symbol of unity. The bitter herbal drink is ubiquitous among Uruguayans and their neighbors. The leaves are steeped in a hollowed gourd and sipped through a metal straw called a bombilla.

The gourd passes from hand to hand, refilled for hours. Everyone drinks from the same straw, strengthening bonds between friends and family. Industry estimates indicate that Uruguayans drink more mate per person than anyone else in the world.

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Challenges in a Secular Society

Uruguay has a population of 3.5 million people. The Catholic Church seeks to address religious indifference in this secular environment. During a vespers service on Friday in Montevideo, Leo acknowledged that many residents do not know about the faith.

The challenge is evident in recruitment. The Catholic Church had no new seminarians in Uruguay in 2024. A few individuals have since entered training for the priesthood. Leo advised priests and bishops to model themselves on Christ to attract the faithful.

Future Events and Social Focus

Leo plans to visit a Montevideo neighborhood affected by drug trafficking and gang violence later on Saturday. The church is collaborating with municipal authorities on housing and rehabilitation programs. This visit underscores the commitment to helping those in difficult circumstances.

The tour concludes with a prayer vigil at Centenary Stadium in Montevideo. This final event aims to encourage the rejection of religious indifference. The schedule supports the goal of embracing the faith in a region that has moved away from traditional church attendance.