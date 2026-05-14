Popular Children's Toy Sold in Flying Tiger Copenhagen Stores Nationwide Recalled Over Safety Fears

More than 1,400 products sold in Ireland have been urgently recalled over safety fears, with shoppers warned to stop using them immediately. The recall affects a popular children's toy sold in Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide.

More than 1,400 products sold in Ireland have been urgently recalled over safety fears, with shoppers warned to stop using them immediately. The recall affects a popular children's toy sold in Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmed the recall involves 'Teddy Bunnys' in both pink and blue. According to the alert, there is a choking risk because parts of the Teddy Bunnys can detach. A spokesperson said: 'Flying Tiger Copenhagen is carrying out a recall of Teddy Bunnys Pink and Blue. The risk reported to the CCPC is choking.

The ears and legs can detach; therefore, the filling can become loose and poses a threat of choking.

' Around 1,428 of the affected teddy bears were sold in Ireland since September 2025. All batches of the products are impacted by the recall. The Pink Bunny carries the item number 3065419, while the Blue Bunny has the item number 3065573. Customers who bought the toys are being urged to stop using them immediately and keep them out of the reach of children.

The products can be returned to any Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund. The CCPC added: 'Customers should stop using this product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children. Consumers are encouraged to return the toy to their nearest Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund. Flying Tiger's customer care can also be contacted at email address customer-support@flyingtiger.com or by using the web form available here .

' A spokesperson for Flying Tiger Copenhagen said the company takes product safety extremely seriously. They added: 'Flying Tiger Copenhagen continuously strives to maintain and improve the safety of our products and to ensure that our customers feel safe in purchasing our products. It is essential to us that our customers trust the quality and safety of our products.

'Consequently, we react as quickly as possible to announce recalls when we discover products that are not compliant with the legal regulations. ' Want to see more of the stories you love from the Irish Mirror? Making us your preferred source on Google means you’ll get more of our exclusives... To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click here





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Recall Safety Children's Toy Flying Tiger Copenhagen Competition And Consumer Protection Commission Choking Risk Ear Detachment Leg Detachment Filling Can Become Loose Product Safety Trust The Quality And Safety Of Our Products React As Quickly As Possible To Announce Recal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Participation in Sports Continues to Grow, Personal Exercise Remains Top PriorityPersonal exercise, swimming, running, cycling, and weight-training remain the most popular sports among the Irish population, with more people engaging in sport weekly compared to last year.

Read more »

TV Shows News Report: Latest Netflix Releases and Notable TV ShowsThis news report provides a list of recent TV releases and popular TV shows, including Emily Henry's adaptation People We Meet on Vacation and the critically acclaimed TV show Remarkably Bright Creatures. Additionally, the news report mentions the highly anticipated TV show The Other Bennet Sister and the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Read more »

Productivity way behind Celtic Tiger levels, National Transport Authority warns for major project risks due to skills shortage, ageThe National Transport Authority (NTA) paper states that insufficient investment in skills and digital technology challenges the State's ability to deliver major transport projects with €24 billion planned investment.

Read more »

Tiger Woods to be contacted over Ryder Cup role at Adare ManorTiger Woods is understood to be undergoing treatment following charges of driving under the influence after a car crash

Read more »