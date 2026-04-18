Popular Irish Breakfast Product Recalled Due to Packaging Error

Crowe's Farm is recalling specific batches of its Black & White Pudding Roulade due to incorrect use-by dates printed on the packaging, prompting a warning to Irish shoppers to check their purchases.

Irish consumers are being alerted to a precautionary recall affecting a widely available breakfast staple. Crowe's Farm , a well-known producer, is voluntarily withdrawing certain batches of its Black & White Pudding Roulade from sale across the country.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) confirmed the recall on Friday, highlighting a critical packaging error as the cause for concern. Specifically, the affected products are the 360g packs of Crowe's Farm Black & White Pudding Roulade.

The issue stems from an incorrect use-by date printed on the front of these particular packs. While the packaging displays one date, the actual correct use-by dates are different and have been specified by the company and the FSAI.

Retailers stocking these implicated batches have been instructed to immediately remove them from their shelves and to prominently display recall notices at their point-of-sale areas to ensure customers are adequately informed. Consumers who may have purchased these affected products are strongly advised not to consume them beyond the corrected use-by dates as indicated by the FSAI.

This latest food recall joins a series of similar alerts that have been issued in recent weeks, underscoring ongoing efforts to maintain the highest standards of food safety for the public. These previous recalls have encompassed a variety of food items, including poultry, pasta dishes, and desserts, distributed by major supermarkets such as Lidl and Tesco.

Shoppers are encouraged to diligently check their home food storage areas, including cupboards, refrigerators, and freezers, for any products that might be subject to these ongoing safety notices. Stores that have sold the affected items are cooperating fully by placing informational notices for customers.

Shoppers are entitled to a full refund for any recalled products, with the requirement of a receipt being waived, or they can opt for safe disposal at home. The FSAI continues to monitor the situation closely and provides up-to-date information on its website regarding all food recalls and alerts.

It is imperative that consumers heed these warnings to prevent any potential health risks associated with consuming food past its accurate expiration date. This proactive approach by food producers and regulatory bodies aims to safeguard public health and maintain consumer confidence in the food supply chain.

The swift action taken by Crowe's Farm and the FSAI demonstrates a commitment to transparency and consumer well-being in the face of an unfortunate but correctable error. The public is urged to stay informed about food safety alerts and to take appropriate measures when such recalls are announced.





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Food Recall Crowe's Farm Black & White Pudding Roulade Food Safety Packaging Error

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