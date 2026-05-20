Popular Retail Giant Primark faces pressure from rival retailers to launch online delivery

Primark, a popular retail giant, is under pressure from rival retailers to introduce online delivery despite not yet offering it in the UK or Ireland. The company spokesperson confirms that Primark is not launching online, but exploring this as a potential option for their Click & Collect service in Great Britain. Another major clothing chain is expected to open in Dublin, offering more affordable pricing similar to Penneys and staying on top of the latest trends.

Despite not yet offering home delivery in either the UK or Ireland , popular retail giant Primark continues to generate billions in revenue each year, with mounting pressure from rival retailers to introduce online delivery .

Primark spokesperson confirms that the chain is not 'launching' online, but is exploring this as a potential option for their Click & Collect service in Great Britain. Another major clothing chain is set to open in Dublin, offering more affordable pricing similar to Penneys and staying on top of the latest trends





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Primark Home Delivery Mounting Pressure Rivals Store Closures Sales Decline New Entry Business Model Online Delivery Competition Britain Ireland New Yorker Denim Streetwear Sporty Clothes Stay On Top Penneys New Trend Business Strategy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 summer camps for children: The best and most popular non-sports camps in IrelandFrom singing or learning a language, to archaeology and cookery, here are some of the camps on offer this summer

Read more »

Aer Lingus adds another popular European destination to schedule just in time for summerThe airline has added a new destination to its summer short haul schedule, offering Aer Lingus customers the chance to fly the stunning location of Montpellier in France

Read more »

Six appeals lodged against Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre plansAn Taisce and Ronan Group among objectors to €100m Dublin retail redevelopment

Read more »

Land bank for high-bay warehouse in Louth, near M1 and M1 Retail ParkThe ground occupies a strategic location 600m from junction 10 (Drogheda North) of the M1 motorway, next to M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Read more »