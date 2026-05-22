Population of Irish State Rises, Driven by Natural Growth and Foreign Immigration

The population of Ireland has risen from 5.35 million at the end of 2024 to 5.44 million at the end of 2025. This increase is attributed to both natural population growth and a significant difference in immigration between foreign and Irish nationals.

The population of the Irish State increased by 88,597 people in the year 2025, from 5.35 million at the end of 2024 to 5.44 million at the end of the previous year.

According to Eurostat figures, the population of Ireland has risen by 500,000 compared to 2019, and the foreign-born population grew from 990,469 to 1,267,144 in the same period. The foreign-born population accounted for 61 per cent of the jobs growth between 2019 and 2024. Foreign national employment rose by 45.6 per cent during this period, while the employment of Irish nationals grew by 8 per cent.

Ireland is one of seven EU countries where the birth rate exceeds the death rate. Net migration to the State stood at 70,000 in 2024, but projections suggest that number will drop significantly in the coming years, leaving the rest of the population increase being accounted for by natural increases where more children are being born than people dying.

As a result, taken with trends in migration, the population is projected to reach six million in 2035, and 6.5 million by the middle of the century before tailing off. Ireland maintains a birth rate significantly below the replacement rate of 2.1





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Population Growth Natural Increases Foreign Immigration Foreign National Employment Migration Trends Reproduction Rates

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