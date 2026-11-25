Porsche unveils the Cayenne Turbo Electric, a 2.6-tonne SUV delivering 1140hp and 2.5s 0-100km/h times. We review its performance, handling limits, and value at over €179,000.

Porsche has introduced the Cayenne Turbo Electric, a substantial 2.6-tonne fully electric SUV that challenges traditional performance benchmarks. The vehicle delivers up to 1140hp and accelerates from a standing start to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. These figures rival the legendary Bugatti Veyron, although the Porsche manages a top speed of 260km/h compared to the Bugatti's 407km/h. This introduction signals a bold shift in the luxury automotive market, where outrageous acceleration is becoming increasingly common among high-end electric vehicle s.

Market Context and Pricing Strategy

The release of the Cayenne Turbo Electric occurs during a period of strategic adjustment for Porsche and the broader electric vehicle sector. Sales of luxury EV sports cars have been sluggish, and resale values for performance electric vehicles have fallen sharply across Europe, though they are currently leveling off. Porsche recently announced a major strategic reversal in September last year, rolling back plans to have 80 percent of sales fully electric by 2030. The new Cayenne Turbo, starting at €179,280, appears designed to prove that electric power can still deliver the phenomenal power and engineering prowess expected by performance buyers. This price point does not include additional options for Irish buyers, suggesting the final cost may be significantly higher for customized orders.

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Cabin Design and Practicality Features

The interior of the Cayenne Turbo Electric reflects the high standards associated with the Porsche brand, featuring a spacious cabin dominated by a curved touchscreen. This interface is described as slick and intuitive, working in conjunction with regular physical buttons for essential controls like air conditioning and system settings. This setup ensures usability, allowing drivers to navigate the system without difficulty. The vehicle is available in both coupe and regular SUV formats, with the coupe starting at €182,545. Headroom remains sufficient for adults even in the coupe version, demonstrating thoughtful design. The load-carrying capacity is maximized to 747 liters in the regular SUV by sliding the rear seats forward. The coupe version offers 500 liters of cargo space, supplemented by a 90-liter front trunk, or frunk.

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Driving Dynamics and Acceleration

On a dry straight road, the Cayenne Turbo Electric delivers performance that borders on the absurd, initially burying the driver in the headrest. While it lacks the roar of a combustion engine, it provides a superluminal sense of warp speed. Achieving its full potential requires engaging launch control, a feature that may be used frequently in the first few months. The vehicle maintains the agility and civility expected in normal traffic and on motorways. However, on tight country roads and bumpy surfaces, the 2.6-tonne mass becomes a limiting factor. The ride becomes fidgety in sportier modes over poor-quality surfaces, forcing a more cautious driving approach. Despite these challenges, the steering remains pinpoint accurate and responsive, offering engagement comparable to a high-performance hot hatch.

Engineering Limits and Brand Legacy

The introduction of the Cayenne Turbo Electric revisits questions about whether a large SUV can truly embody the driving traits that define the Porsche brand. This debate began 25 years ago when the motoring world initially baulked at the idea of a Porsche SUV, yet the market ultimately embraced it as a cash cow. The third generation of the Cayenne is widely considered the best-looking iteration, with the current coupe version being the preferred choice. While Porsche engineers are masters of their craft, getting a large SUV on 22-inch wheels to twist and turn like a performance car has physical limits. Beyond certain speeds and on rough surfaces, reality bites, and the vehicle's size becomes apparent. Nevertheless, the Cayenne Turbo Electric remains a powerful statement of intent, blending absurd acceleration with practical luxury in a way that few other vehicles can match.