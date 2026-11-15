Portaferry beat Dunloy 1-25 to 2-14 to reach Ulster senior club hurling final

Portaferry defeated Dunloy by eight points in the Ulster senior club hurling semi-final at the Athletic Grounds, setting up a final against reigning champions Slaughtneil. The match was played in memory of Ciara Mageean.

Portaferry defeated Dunloy by 1-25 to 2-14 on Sunday to reach the Ulster senior club hurling final for the second time in three seasons. The semi-final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds began with a poignant moment of silence in memory of Ciara Mageean, the celebrated Portaferry native whose recent death left the community in mourning.

Portaferry will now face reigning Ulster champions Slaughtneil in the decider in a fortnight. The Derry side beat Portaferry in both the 2024 final and the 2025 semi-final, giving Connor O'Prey's men a chance at revenge. Portaferry manager Connor O'Prey spoke after the win about the emotional backdrop to the game. He said: Ciara was on everybody's mind, but the hurley gives us an element of escape.

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Portaferry community finds positivity in mourning

The parish of Portaferry and surrounding parishes can take something out of today, it gives a bit of positivity around the place. The match was an occasion for a community in mourning to begin to fathom how to place one foot in front of the other again. Portaferry's proud relationship with hurling was once summed up by Marty Mallon.

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Asked about the whereabouts of the O'Neill's size five sliotar on the Ards peninsula, the former Portaferry and Down hurler declared: It never got off the boat. Mageean was raised on the same belief that runs through the peninsula, sporting and cultural values introduced in the early 1900s by Ned Purcell, a Tipperary man and agricultural inspector who is the reason behind Portaferry's blue and gold colours.

Down champions for five consecutive seasons, Portaferry have won the Ulster title just once before, in 2014 when they upset the odds to beat Cushendall in the final. After seeing off Ballygalget to retain their county crown last month, O'Prey's young charges knew they would face two daunting provincial hurdles. Dunloy, co-managed by Shane Elliott and Liam Richmond, were returned as county champions last month following a four-year famine. Under mint-blue skies, Portaferry produced an outstanding display.

Portaferry dominate Dunloy with outstanding display

Tom McGrattan, Finn Turpin, Tom Murray, Barry Trainor and the Sands brothers, Eoghan and Daithi, were outstanding against a decidedly off-colour Dunloy. Portaferry attacked with wonderful clarity and verve, rarely missing in the opening half-hour to open up a 0-16 to 2-7 half-time lead. Only for Keelan Molloy and Nicky McKeague's first-half goals, Portaferry might have been out of sight at the break.

The defining moment came in the 55th minute when an uncharacteristic mistake by Dunloy goalkeeper Ryan Elliott allowed Tom McGrattan's speculative effort to squirm from his grasp, the sliotar dribbling into the net. McGrattan's fortuitous goal put Portaferry 1-21 to 2-14 up with five minutes of normal time remaining, ending Dunloy's challenge. Dunloy had nothing by way of a response to close the gap.

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Elliott's mistake aside, the Antrim champions could have no complaints as Portaferry were the better side in every department. Dunloy rallied through substitute Eoin O'Neill in the second half, while Conal Cunning's unerring placed balls kept them in touch. Cunning finished with 0-9, all from frees. Keelan Molloy and Nicky McKeague scored the Dunloy goals.

Mageean spirit carries Portaferry to final

But nothing was going to deny Portaferry, carrying Mageean's spirit with them into the provincial decider against Slaughtneil. PORTAFERRY: P Smyth; D Mallon, B Trainor, C Taggart; R Smyth, M Conlan, C Milligan; T Murray (0-3), S Conlan; F Turpin (0-6), D Sands (0-2), C Coleman (0-2); E Sands (0-3), N Milligan, T McGrattan (1-7, 1f).

Subs: N Fitzsimmons for C Milligan (41 mins); R Blair (0-2) for N Milligan (44); N Rogers for C Coleman (59); C Smyth for C Taggart (60+4). DUNLOY: R Elliott; A Crawford, R McGarry, O Quinn; E Smyth, E McFerran, A McGarry; N McKeague (1-0), S Elliott (0-1); N Elliott, C Cunning (0-9, 9f), L McFerran; C Elliott, K Molloy (1-0), C McMahon (0-2).

Subs: E O'Neill (0-2) for C Elliott (39 mins); T McFerran for N McKeague (44); B Scott for K Molloy (47); P Shiels for E Smyth (58).