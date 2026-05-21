Post-Match Celebrations and Preparations for All-Ireland Round 1 Tie

The Roscommon team celebrated their Connacht final success privately, with only families, wives, and partners present. Their chairman Tom Murray was heartened by the video clips capturing the scenes. Diarmuid Murtagh, the acceptance speech winner, acknowledged their supporters for their journey and thanked them for supporting Roscommon in their matches. They are preparing for the next phase of their championship journey and their league showing proved a springboard for their performance at the Connacht championship.

THE ROSCOMMON TEAM RETREATED TO THE QUIET SURROUNDS OF THE ABBEY HOTEL FOR THEIR POST-MATCH MEAL IN THE HOURS AFTER THEIR CONNACHT FINAL SUCCESS. THE COUNTY BOARD WANTED THE GROUP TO SHARE THAT PRIVATE TIME TOGETHER.

ONLY THE FAMILIES, WIVES AND PARTNERS WERE PRESENT. THE KINGS OF THE PROVINCE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019. THE END OF A 36-YEAR WAIT FOR A HOME CHAMPIONSHIP WIN OVER GALWAY, WHO WERE CHASING A FIFTH CONSECUTIVE TITLE. AND ALL IN FRONT OF A PACKED-OUT CROWD AT HYDE PARK.

PLENTY TO SAVOUR DURING THOSE INTRIMATE CELEBRATIONS. MEANWHILE, THE PARTY ROARED TO LIFE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF ROSCOMMON TOWN. THE CROWDS CONVERGED ON MAIN STREET AND QUICKLY FOUND THEIR VOICE FOR A FEW RENDEZVOUSES OF THE ROSE OF CASTLEREA. ROSCOMMON’S ROBERT HENEGAHAN CELEBRATES WITH FANS AFTER WINNING THE CONNACHT FINAL.

JIMMY CROMBIE / INPHO JIMMY CROMBIE / INPHO / INPHO ROSCOMMON CHAIRMAN TOM MURRAY DIDN’T GET A CHANCE TO SAMPLE THE CARNIVAL ATMOSPHERE THAT EVENING BUT WAS HEARTENED BY THE VIDEO CLIPS THAT CAPTURED THE SCENES. HE COMES FROM THE ST DOMINIC’S CLUB IN KNOCKCROGHERY, WHICH IS CLOSE TO ATHLONE WHERE CELEBRATIONS HAVE BEEN TAKING PLACE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE SHANNON AFTER WESTMEATH’S LEINSTER SUCCESS LAST WEEK.

AND AS ROSCOMMON PREPARES FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF THEIR CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY, MURRAY IS ANTICIPATING ANOTHER HECTIC WEEKEND OF COLOUR AND CHEER FOR THE VISIT OF TYREONE. OVER 12,000 TICKETS HAVE BEEN SOLD FOR THEIR ALL-IRELAND ROUND 1 TIE, 16,000 ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND, AND THE WORD SO FAR IS THAT ACCOMMODATION AROUND ROSCOMMON IS SCARCY. DIARMUID MURTAGH’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH TOUCHED ON SOME OF THE KEY MOMENTS THAT HAVE SUMMED UP ROSCOMMON’S SEASON SO FAR.

HE OPENED WITH SOME REFERENCES TO THE COUNTY’S MINOR CAPTAIN TADHG FALLON, AND THE U20 SKIPPER EOGHAN CARTHY WHO HAD LIFTED CONNACHT TROPHIES IN THE WEEKS BEFORE. THAT LAYED THE GROUNDWORK FOR ROSCOMMON’S FIRST-EVER PROVINCIAL SWEEP ACROSS THOSE GRADES. THEIR MINORS ARE NOW BACK-TO-BACK CONNACHT CHAMPS WITH AN ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT MONTH AGAINST THE WINNERS OF THE ULSTER COMPETITION.

THE U20S, MANAGED BY ENDA SMITH’S BROTHER CIAN, BOWED OUT AFTER A HEROIC EXTRA-TIME EFFORT AGAINST KERRY LAST WEEK IN THURLES. AND WHILE BOTH CIAN SMITH AND KERRY MANAGER TOMÁS Ó SÉ CONDEMNED THE GAA FOR THE MIDWEEK SCHEDULING OF THEIR ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL, ROSCOMMON WERE BACKED BY A BIG TRAVELLING SUPPOR





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Roscommon Connacht Final Galway Hyde Park Tadhg Fallon Eoghan Carthy Provinces Sweep U20s Minors Diarmuid Murtagh Enda Smith Tomás Ó Sé Jack O’Connor Tomás Kennedy All-Ireland Champions Division 1 Connacht Final Irish Football Celebrations Supporters Businesses Accommodation Tyrone All-Ireland Round 1 Tie

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