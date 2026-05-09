Postmortem Examination and Preparations for Coroner in Co Death Case

A woman in her 30s was found dead alongside an infant in Co The deceased's identity was not released, while the infant's identity will be determined once the postmortem examination takes place next week. Gardaí are focusing on preparing a file for Coroner and will not disclose the results of the postmortem examination for operational reasons.

A file will be prepared for the coroner following the postmortem examination of a woman in her 30s who was found dead alongside an infant in Co The bodies were discovered at a house in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday afternoon by a male relative who raised the alarm.

The deceased has not been identified as of yet, while the infant's identity will be determined once the postmortem examination takes place next week. An Garda Síochána only allowed limited access to vital data on the roads policing app because of data protection concerns





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Postmortem Examination File For Coroner Co Tipperary Dead Carrick-On-Suir Aga Síochána Road Policing App

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