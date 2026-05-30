Potapova upsets Gauff, stuns crowd at French Open

In a thrilling third‑round match at Roland Garros, Austria's Anastasia Potapova defeated defending champion Coco Gauff 4‑6 7‑6(1) 6‑4, creating a surprise upset, setting the stage for next round of a major Grand Slam event, while also noting the tournament's crowded schedule and other upsets.

At the French Open in Paris, Austrian qualifier Anastasia Potapova pulled off a stunning upset over defending champion and world No. 3 Coco Gauff in the third round.

In a hard‑fought match that lived up to the drama of the sport, Potapova forced the American to play risky shots and capitalised on key moments. The match concluded 4‑6 7‑6(1) 6‑4 to Potapova, who earned a place in the fourth round and set her sights on a maiden Grand Slam title.

The encounter began with Potapova taking the gift set, breaking Gauff at love in the first game and then turning a 4‑2 advantage into a 5‑2 lead after Gauff slipped near the baseline. The American fought back by winning the next two games, but Potapova returned the favour with a powerful serve that forced doubles breaks in the second set.

Despite a tiebreak close call in favour of Gauff, the Ukrainian‑born Austrian sang on through a close third set, hitting decisive winners and keeping the crowd on edge. The upset is part of a larger narrative of turbulence at Roland Garros, where several top seeds have fallen. While Potapova won, Gauff's exit was a reminder that even champions face challenges on the parquet green.

Potapova's next match will take her face‑to‑face with 22nd‑seeded Russian‑Belarusian player Anna Kalinskaya, setting up another exciting quarter‑final match. Outside the main tournament, the early round of the French Open saw other notable results: Italian star Jannik Sinner was eliminated in the second round after a spectacular collapse, while world number one Novak Djokovic, despite a solid week, faced exit in the early stages. The totality of upsets points to the unpredictable nature of Grand Slam tennis.

The match was conducted against the backdrop of a crowded schedule with European soccer finals and other sporting events diverting attention. Yet the local crowd remained supportive of the underdog, celebrating Potapova's path to the next round. For fans worldwide, the French Open continued to deliver stories of perseverance, resilience, and the thrill of the unexpected. Potapova's success adds to Austria's growing reputation in tennis, evidencing the depth of talent emerging from the country.

Her powerful baseline game and mental fortitude came to the fore when it mattered most, underlining why tennis continues to develop a new generation of competitive athletes. While Gauff's defeat was disappointing for herself and her supporters, the match served as a learning opportunity in the high‑pressure environment of a Grand Slam. Only time will decide if Gauff can bounce back and claim the title she began the tournament as the favourite to do.





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French Open Anastasia Potapova Coco Gauff Grand Slam Upset Tennis

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