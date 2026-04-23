Power and Schmid Shine at Zurich Classic, Del Rey Leads in China Open

Séamus Power and Matti Schmid post a stunning 9-under 63 at the Zurich Classic, while Alejandro del Rey takes the lead at the DP World Tour's China Open. Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka are also in contention.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has witnessed a spectacular opening round, with the pairing of Séamus Power and Matti Schmid surging into contention with a remarkable nine-under-par 63.

Their performance immediately establishes them as strong contenders in the team-based PGA Tour event. Schmid, representing Germany, ignited their round with consecutive birdies on the first two holes, setting a positive tone for their partnership. He continued his impressive form with another birdie on the 16th, demonstrating consistent accuracy and a keen eye for opportunities.

Power, the Irish golfer, complemented Schmid’s efforts beautifully, adding birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, propelling their team to a five-under-par score at the turn. This strong start showcased a harmonious blend of skill and strategy between the two players, suggesting a promising run in the tournament. The momentum continued for Power and Schmid on the front nine. Schmid further enhanced their score with four additional birdies, highlighting his ability to capitalize on favorable conditions and challenging pin positions.

Power wasn’t to be outdone, securing a third birdie of the day on the seventh hole, solidifying their position on the leaderboard. Their combined effort resulted in a stunning 63, placing them within striking distance of the leaders. Currently, the American duo of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the tournament with an impressive 14-under-par score, holding a one-shot advantage. The competition is fierce, and the leaderboard is tightly packed, promising an exciting finish to the event.

Another notable pairing, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, are also making their presence felt, currently sitting three shots behind the leaders after carding a six-under-par 66 in the first round. Lowry, the 2024 champion alongside Rory McIlroy, displayed exceptional form, notching up six birdies, including a remarkable sequence of four consecutive birdies between the second and fifth holes. Koepka contributed with a birdie on the 10th, adding to their team’s total.

However, a bogey for Lowry on the 17th slightly hampered their progress, though Koepka managed to maintain par on the same hole. Beyond the PGA Tour action, the DP World Tour’s China Open is also unfolding with compelling drama. Spain’s Alejandro del Rey currently holds a one-shot lead at 10-under-par, closely pursued by China’s Yanhan Zhou. Del Rey’s performance demonstrates his adaptability to the unique challenges presented by the Chinese course and his ability to perform under pressure.

The China Open is attracting significant attention, showcasing the growing talent within the Asian golfing scene. The tournament provides a valuable platform for both established and emerging players to compete at a high level. The Zurich Classic and the China Open are both providing thrilling golf action for fans worldwide, with several players demonstrating exceptional skill and determination. The coming days will undoubtedly reveal further twists and turns as golfers battle for supremacy in these prestigious events.

The performances of Power and Schmid, Lowry and Koepka, and del Rey and Zhou are particularly noteworthy, and their continued success will be closely watched by golf enthusiasts. The Zurich Classic’s team format adds an intriguing dynamic to the competition, while the China Open highlights the global reach of professional golf





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PGA Tour DP World Tour Zurich Classic China Open Séamus Power Matti Schmid Shane Lowry Brooks Koepka Alejandro Del Rey

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