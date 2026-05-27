Power Ballad: A Charming Tale of Songwriting and Redemption

In John Carney's latest film, a wedding band musician discovers a pop star has stolen his song, leading to a heartfelt battle for credit and the enduring power of music.

In Power Ballad , John Carney returns to familiar territory with a film that celebrates the transformative power of music while exploring themes of artistic integrity and redemption.

The story follows Rick Power, a former pop star now playing in a wedding band called Bride and Groove, as he navigates the mundane reality of his life in Dublin. Rick, played with innate likability by Paul Rudd, is a decent man who has settled into a routine of covering classic ballads for happy couples, occasionally sneaking in a tune from his past glory days with the band Octagon.

His world is turned upside down when he meets Danny Wilson, a struggling superstar portrayed by Nick Jonas, at one of his gigs. The two bond over a shared love for songwriting, jamming together in a scene that captures Carney's signature intimacy with acoustic guitars and heartfelt lyrics. Rick shares an unfinished song with Danny, only to later hear it on the radio as a massive hit under Danny's name.

The film then becomes a David vs Goliath story as Rick, with his loyal bandmate Sandy (Peter McDonald), sets out to prove the song is his own. Carney, known for films like Once and Sing Street, once again demonstrates his knack for crafting warm, character-driven narratives that resonate with audiences. The director's ninth feature is anchored by a strong sense of place, capturing Dublin's charm and the contrast between Rick's modest home life and Danny's opulent mansion.

The supporting cast, including Marcella Plunkett as Rick's patient wife and Jack Reynor as his exuberant manager, adds depth to the story. Beth Fallon also shines as Rick's daughter Aja, a name that nods to Steely Dan's iconic album. The film's dialogue crackles with wit, and Carney's belief in music as a vehicle for genuine emotion shines through every scene.

While the plot meanders a bit in the third act, with Rick and Sandy's frantic trip to the United States feeling slightly disjointed, the climax delivers a satisfying resolution that underscores the film's central theme: art belongs to the heart, not to fame or fortune. Power Ballad may not break new ground for Carney, but it solidifies his reputation as a master of musical storytelling.

The film's title track is convincingly catchy, and Jonas brings a believable charisma to his role, even if the specifics of his stardom remain vague. Rudd's performance is the emotional core, making Rick's dad-head crises relatable and his quest for justice compelling. What ultimately elevates the film is its genuine affection for the creative process and the unshakeable belief that a simple song can change lives.

With its blend of humor, heart, and toe-tapping tunes, Power Ballad is a delightful addition to Carney's filmography and a reminder of why we love movies about music in the first place. The film will surely appeal to anyone who has ever dreamed of making it big or simply felt the joy of playing a tune with friends





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Power Ballad John Carney Paul Rudd Nick Jonas Music Film

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