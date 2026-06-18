Power City Owners Share €20 Million Dividends Despite Profit Dip

Power City Ltd, the electrical appliance retailer owned by the McKenna family, paid out €20 million in dividends in the year to September 2025, despite a 13% drop in pretax profit to €4.16 million. Revenue fell marginally to €91.3 million.

Power City Ltd, the electrical appliance and tech retailer owned by the McKenna family, paid out €20 million in dividends to its shareholders last year, even as the company's pretax profit declined by 13 percent to €4.16 million.

The dividend payout, recorded in the 12 months to the end of September 2025, marks a significant increase from the €1 million dividend paid in the prior year. Revenue for the period dipped marginally by 1.7 percent, from €92.85 million to €91.3 million, reflecting a challenging retail environment where consumers are increasingly cautious with discretionary spending.

The dividend of €20 million is substantially larger than the company's after-tax profit of €3.7 million, indicating that the payout was funded from accumulated retained earnings, which stood at €106.65 million at the end of the fiscal year. The drop in pretax profit from €4.79 million in the previous year to €4.16 million was driven by a combination of factors, including an increase in staff costs and a slight decline in sales.

The company's operating profit was €3.28 million, while other finance income contributed €879,000, consisting of €182,000 in interest on deposit accounts and €697,000 in net interest income on pension scheme assets. After a corporation tax charge of €455,000, the company recorded a post-tax profit of €3.7 million. The directors expressed confidence in the company's ability to continue trading satisfactorily, noting in the accounts that trading activity during the period had continued satisfactorily.

The board of directors, comprising Liam T McKenna, Dermot B McKenna, and Sinéad McKenna, received aggregate pay of €1.16 million, including €918,000 in directors' emoluments and €251,000 in post-employment benefits. The company reduced its workforce from 231 to 214 employees, while staff costs increased slightly from €10.56 million to €10.6 million, partly due to wage inflation and higher pension contributions. Capital expenditure on tangible fixed assets fell to €357,000 from €869,000 in fiscal 2024, suggesting a cautious approach to investment.

Power City operates 11 stores in the eastern part of Ireland, including eight in Dublin (Tallaght, Sallynoggin, Blanchardstown, Finglas, Coolock, Fonthill, Carrickmines, and Swords) and three in Leinster (Bray, Naas, and Drogheda). The €20 million dividend payout to the McKenna family underscores the company's strong cash reserves and the family's preference for substantial shareholder returns. While the dividend is nearly five times the after-tax profit, it is supported by accumulated retained earnings of over €106 million.

Industry analysts note that such a payout ratio is unusual for a privately held retailer but reflects the family's long-term confidence in the business. Power City has been a key player in the Irish electrical retail market for decades, facing competition from large chains and online retailers. The company's revenue stability suggests a loyal customer base, but the profit decline highlights margin pressures from rising costs and promotional activity.

With a solid balance sheet and no significant debt, Power City is well-positioned to navigate the current economic headwinds, though future dividend policies may depend on trading performance and investment needs. The coming year will be critical as consumer sentiment remains fragile and the retail sector adapts to changing shopping habits





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Power City Dividends Financial Performance Irish Retail Mckenna Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Power of Peptides: Unlocking the Secrets of Skin RejuvenationDiscover the benefits of peptides in skincare and how they can improve skin firmness, increase collagen, boost elasticity and skin density. Learn about the different types of peptides and how they work to address various skin concerns.

Read more »

Bernardo Silva agrees two-year deal with Real Madrid after leaving Man CityThe 31-year-old’s contract with Manchester City runs out at the end of June.

Read more »

Fair City's Melanie hires male model as a date to cover her feelings for MondoSpoilers ahead: Melanie is struggling with increasingly elaborate lies as she pretends a male model she hired as a date is a pilot - her cover is almost blown by Mondo

Read more »

European draw wrap as Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Shels and Bohs learn fateFor the League of Ireland sides, it was a largely positive couple of days from Uefa HQ in Nyon.

Read more »