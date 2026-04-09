Discover how Prai Beauty's neck creams, particularly the Ageless Throat and Décolletage Creme, are helping people achieve smoother, more youthful-looking skin. This article explores the brand's products, highlighting their formulations, benefits, and user experiences, including a personal testimonial from a satisfied customer. Details the ongoing discounts at Marks and Spencer.

As a beauty writer, I often focus on products that promise to reduce fine lines and improve skin firmness, but the neck area often gets overlooked. Surprisingly, my introduction to a brand dedicated to this specific concern didn't come through professional channels, but from my 69-year-old mother. She raved about an incredible skincare collection that visibly reverses the signs of aging on the neck and décolletage . Seeing the results firsthand, I was just as impressed as she was.

The brand in question is Prai Beauty, known for its specialized treatments designed exclusively for the delicate neck region. You can find their products in select high street stores, including Marks and Spencer, where several items from the range are currently on sale. One of the discounted products is the new Ageless Throat and Décolletage Serum, the latest addition to their neck-focused line. The 60ml bottle is now priced at €30.40, down from €38, offering shoppers a savings of €7.60. The serum's formulation is designed to encourage lymphatic drainage, sculpt and define the neck, jawline, and décolletage with minimal effort. Each application involves massaging the skin, which enhances product absorption and promotes circulation, delivering multiple anti-aging benefits in a single treatment.\While the new serum is generating excitement, my mother remains steadfast in her loyalty to the brand's signature product: the PRAI Ageless Throat and Décolletage Creme (now €33.20, reduced from €41.50 for 50ml). This best-selling cream, reportedly selling a unit every 60 seconds, claims to deliver firmer, smoother-looking neck skin through a combination of moisture-rich hyaluronic acid and Prai's proprietary Sepilift technology, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. My mother's experience with the product has been remarkable, according to her. Approximately three years ago, she began noticing the early signs of 'turkey neck,' the loss of skin elasticity in the throat area. Following a friend's recommendation, she incorporated the Ageless Throat and Décolletage Creme into her daily skincare routine. Today, she reports that her neck appears significantly smoother and more youthful, free from fine lines or pigmentation issues. She has also observed another significant transformation. A surgical scar running along the right side of her throat has become noticeably less visible since she started using the cream consistently. In fact, it has faded to the point where both she and I often forget it's even there. Considering alternatives, Trinny London offers The Elevator, priced at €85, which aims to provide a visibly lifted and sculpted neck and décolleté using peptides and encapsulated alpha arbutin. Its cohesion technology works to counter the effects of gravity by strengthening the bonds between the skin's layers. Another popular choice is Clinique's Smart Clinical Repair Lifting Face + Neck Cream 50ml. This moisturizer is packed with collagen-boosting peptides and scientifically proven ingredients to help restore strength, firmness, and hydration. \Despite these options, my mother's preference remains firmly with Prai. When I asked her about any drawbacks, she couldn't think of any – and her continued use over three years speaks volumes. Of course, skincare results vary from person to person, and the Ageless Throat and Décolletage Creme may not work for everyone. One three-star review on Boots notes: 'This is a lovely cream with a nice scent that leaves my neck nice and soft. No difference to my wrinkles yet. It's a small pot, but a little goes a long way.' However, with a dedicated customer base and a limited-time offer currently available at M&S, PRAI Beauty's neck-focused range is worth considering for anyone seeking to address this often-neglected area. The effectiveness, however, is individual and should be judged by each user's own experience and assessment. The discounted prices at Marks and Spencer make the Prai products an attractive option for those looking to try them, and my mother's experience offers a compelling personal testimonial to the product's effectiveness. While individual results may differ, the consistent feedback and the reduced prices make the Prai line an accessible choice for those interested in neck and décolletage care





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Prai Beauty Neck Cream Anti-Aging Décolletage Skincare Ageless Throat Creme Serum Marks And Spencer

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