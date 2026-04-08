Pre-Lets Secure at New Logistics Scheme Near Dublin Airport

Three units totaling over 31,000 sq ft have been pre-let at Airport Trade Park, a new logistics scheme near Dublin Airport. The development, spearheaded by Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management, is nearing practical completion and showcases strong demand for modern logistics space. Key tenants include Imprint Engine, Cembre, and Netgate.

Chancerygate , a UK-headquartered industrial developer and asset manager, in partnership with Bridges Fund Management , has completed the Airport Trade Park, a new logistics scheme near Dublin Airport . The development, located on a five-acre site on Swords Road in Santry, just 1.7km south of the city centre, offers 11,173 square meters (120,260 square feet) of Grade A space across 13 units.

The units range in size from 336 square meters (3,615 square feet) to 2,106 square meters (22,670 square feet). Demonstrating strong market interest, three units totaling 2,899 square meters (31,200 square feet) were pre-let ahead of the scheme's practical completion. This early success underscores the demand for high-quality logistics space in the area and Chancerygate's strategic approach to the Irish market. The project represents a significant investment in the Dublin logistics sector and a strong vote of confidence in the local economy. The strategic location near Dublin Airport further enhances the appeal of the development, providing excellent accessibility and connectivity for occupiers.\The pre-let successes at Airport Trade Park highlight the strong demand for modern logistics facilities. Imprint Engine, a corporate gifting and branded merchandise company, has leased a 1,496 square meter (16,100 square foot) unit on a 15-year term. This move allows Imprint Engine to consolidate its operations and expand its reach within the Irish market. Cembre, an electrical connectors and tooling manufacturer, will occupy a 701 square meter (7,550 square foot) unit on a 10-year term. This marks Cembre's entry into the Irish market, reflecting the country's growing importance as a manufacturing hub. Netgate, a networking and firewall software company, also secured a 701 square meter (7,550 square foot) unit on a 10-year term. Netgate's decision to locate within Airport Trade Park indicates the scheme's attractiveness to technology-focused businesses seeking well-equipped and strategically positioned facilities. These pre-lets not only validate the development's appeal but also contribute to job creation and economic growth in the region. The diverse range of tenants underscores the versatility of the space, attracting businesses from various sectors, and solidifying its position as a key logistics hub.\The Airport Trade Park project is a testament to the strong partnership between Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management. The partners acquired the five-acre site from Carey Building Contractors in 2022 for €4.5 million, highlighting their commitment to developing high-quality logistics properties. The project represents the first development in Ireland for the Bridges and Chancerygate partnership, which has successfully collaborated on similar projects in the UK for over a decade. Ed Dobbs, Chancerygate's development director and head of the Irish office, emphasized the significance of achieving practical completion and securing pre-lets so soon after acquiring the North Gate portfolio, demonstrating Chancerygate’s ambitious plans for the Irish market. Henry Pepper, partner at Bridges Fund Management, highlighted the demand for sustainable, Grade A logistics space that can meet the needs of businesses while minimizing environmental impact. Earlier this year, Chancerygate, which has a Dublin office, expanded its presence in the Irish market by acquiring the North Gate portfolio from Iput for around €60 million. The portfolio includes 341,900 square feet of industrial and urban logistics assets near Dublin Airport, further strengthening Chancerygate's presence in this strategic location. The successful completion of Airport Trade Park, coupled with these strategic acquisitions, positions Chancerygate as a key player in the Irish logistics sector, driving innovation and sustainable development within the industry





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