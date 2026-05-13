Pregnancy Journey: Second Trimester Transformation and Unexpected Challenges

Elena De Marco, a personal trainer with a PhD in nutrition, shares her pregnancy diary, revealing the unexpected challenges and joy in the second trimester.

Is pregnancy a walk in the park if you are super fit and have a PhD in nutrition? Personal trainer Elena De Marco shares her pregnancy diary, from nutrition to training to symptoms, with a lot more than just one bump along the way… the second trimester has felt like finally coming up for air.

After struggling to get pregnant for so long, I imagined pregnancy would immediately feel magical. Instead, my first trimester was dominated by nausea, exhaustion, uncertainty and a strange guilt that I wasn’t enjoying the experience I had wanted so badly. I couldn’t feel our baby girl move yet, I didn’t have a visible bump, and most days felt like a blur of symptoms rather than joy. But the second trimester? Things have shifted, and shifted beautifull





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Pregnancy Nutrition Fitness Symptoms Second Trimester Bump Energy Love For Nutritious Food Training Crossfit Modifications Trusting My Body Visibly Pregnant Insomnia Acid Reflux Organ Shifting Upward Pelvic Girdle Pain

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