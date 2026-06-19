Premier League 2026/27 Preview: Defending Champions Arsenal and Title Race intrigue

As the new Premier League season approaches, Arsenal aim to defend their title and become the first non-Man City team to win consecutive championships since Manchester United's three-peat. Key storylines include Michael Carrick's permanent management of Manchester United, the relentless challenge from Manchester City, and the release of the upcoming fixture schedule. Additional notes on Harry Maguire's World Cup omission and John McGinn's response to Roy Keane.

The World Cup may be in full swing, but believe it or not, we are just a few short weeks away from the beginning of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal will begin the defence of their Premier League title, entering a season as champions for the first time in more than 20 years. Manchester City will be the team to beat in what is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Premier League seasons in years. Michael Carrick is at the helm permanently for Manchester United now; can he turn them back into a force?

All of these teams will be eagerly anticipating the publication of the fixture schedule for the 2026/27 season, which will take place this morning. Click here to sign up to our sport newsletter, bringing you the top stories and biggest headlines from Ireland and beyond. Can Arsenal become the first non-Man City team to go back-to-back since Manchester United won three in a row between 2006-2009?

Harry Maguire describes the "awkward" moment Thomas Tuchel informed him that he wasn't being taken to the World Cup. Good morning and welcome to the blog: Earlier this week, Aston Villa star John McGinn responded to Roy Keane's "pub player" jibe





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier League Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United Michael Carrick Fixture Schedule 2026/27 Season Harry Maguire Thomas Tuchel John Mcginn Roy Keane

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

former Chelsea ace on biggest challenge facing AlonsoThe Premier League giants have appointed the former Liverpool midfielder on a four-year contract.

Read more »

Bernardo Silva agrees two-year deal with Real Madrid after leaving Man CityThe 31-year-old’s contract with Manchester City runs out at the end of June.

Read more »

Shels and Bohs discover Europa Conference League second round opponentsLeague of Ireland side Shelbourne received a bye to the second qualifying round, while Bohemians have to beat St Joseph's to get there.

Read more »

Shelbourne face potential all-Ireland clash with Linfield in Conference League qualifiersShelbourne will play the winner of Linfield vs Nõmme Kalju in the second round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers in July, potentially setting up an all-Ireland meeting with Linfield. Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, and Derry City also learn their potential paths in European qualifiers.

Read more »