Football news from the Premier League, 2026. Bournemouth and Manchester City are competing for the title. Highlights include the rivalry between Andoni Iraola and Pep Guardiola, the retirement of Bernardo Silva, the closing chapter on the treble hopes and the return of Harry Kane after injuries.

Premier League : Bournemouth 1 (Kroupi 38) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 90+4), 10 years of dominance ending in anticlimax. Two domestic cups counts as a disappointment in Pep terms.

There will be no treble celebration at Manchester’s Co-op Arena leaving party on Monday. Eli Junior Kroupi wrote his name in north London legend forever, as the title race reached its conclusion on the south coast. Erling Haaland’s late equaliser was nowhere near enough.

Andoni Iraola has been able to keep his future movements secret and he received a post-match send-off from a club grateful for three seasons of progressive, exiting football, capped off by reaching European football for the first time. A point was enough to claim that. His team’s determination to complete the job was too much for opponents who cracked under the pressure of their situation, perhaps distracted by overnight news of the huge change coming their way.

Beyond the serial collection of silverware, Guardiola’s bequest to City is rich. A considerable rebuild has taken place since, in November 2024, a 2-1 defeat at the Vitality Stadium signalled the end of an empire for his treble winners of 2023, the scoreline flattering City. The next manager in, presumed to be Enzo Maresca, will inherit the new breed, players brought in since then such as Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico O’Reilly, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Antoine Semenyo.

'Pep stay' read one placard among away fans who begged their manager for 'one more year'. In prematch, Guardiola continued the club policy of avoiding the elephant in the room by saying Monday’s breaking news would have 'absolutely zero' effect on his team. For Bournemouth, with Ryan Christie suspended after his red card at Fulham, Tyler Adams returns to central midfield, facing Mateo Kovacic. It was one last wildcard from the Catalan grandmaster of perplexing selection decisions.

The Croatian veteran had played only 40 minutes of football all season. FA Cup final hero Semenyo lined up against the club he graced until January and who continue to flourish in his absenc





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Premier League Bournemouth Manchester City Title Race Andoni Iraola Pep Guardiola Rebuild Serial Collection Of Silverware FA Cup Final Harry Kane

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