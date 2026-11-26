Comprehensive guide to major sporting events including Manchester United vs Brentford, the Qatar Grand Prix, and England vs New Zealand rugby union matches this weekend.

The global sports calendar for the weekend of November 28 and 29 features a high-density lineup of elite competition across rugby union, Formula 1, and English football. Key highlights include the England national rugby union team taking on New Zealand in the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, alongside the highly anticipated Qatar Grand Prix qualifying sessions for Formula 1 drivers.

Nations Championship Rugby Fixtures

England faces New Zealand in a crucial Nations Championship Finals Weekend clash scheduled for 4:40 pm on Saturday, November 28. This match will be broadcast simultaneously on Virgin Media One and ITV1, offering fans in the UK and Ireland access to the international rugby union battle. The fixture represents a significant test for the English squad as they navigate the final stages of the championship tournament.

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Further rugby action arrives on Sunday, November 29, when Scotland plays Argentina at 1:10 pm. This match is also part of the Nations Championship Finals Weekend and will be shown on Virgin Media One and ITV1. The schedule continues with France facing South Africa at 4:40 pm on the same day, again available on Virgin Media One and ITV1, ensuring three consecutive days of high-profile international rugby matches for viewers.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Schedule

Formula 1 action centers on the Qatar Grand Prix with qualifying sessions beginning on Saturday, November 28 at 6 pm. These qualifying rounds will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, setting the grid for the main race event. Fans monitoring the championship standings will pay close attention to these sessions as they determine the starting positions for the upcoming grand prix.

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The main event, the Qatar Grand Prix race itself, takes place on Sunday, November 29 at 4 pm. Sky Sports F1 will continue its coverage, providing live broadcast of the race. This event is a critical point in the Formula 1 season, with drivers and constructors vying for crucial points in the championship hierarchy.

Premier League Football Weekend Matches

The English Premier League sees Manchester United take on Brentford on Saturday, November 28 at 3 pm. This fixture will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, allowing supporters to follow the match from Old Trafford. The game is part of the ongoing league season, with both teams looking to secure vital three points in the table standings.

On Sunday, November 29, Manchester City travels to face Arsenal at 4:30 pm. This high-profile Premier League clash will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. The match is widely anticipated as one of the top fixtures of the weekend, with both clubs competing for top-tier league positions. Other Premier League matches on Sunday include Ipswich Town versus Aston Villa at 5:30 pm on Sky Sports Main Event, and Everton against Liverpool at 12 pm on TNT Sports 1.

Additional Major Sporting Events

Cricketers will continue to follow the Test Match series between New Zealand and India, with Day 3 of the contest scheduled for 10 pm on Saturday, November 28 on TNT Sports 1. This follows Day 2 coverage and precedes Day 4 on Sunday evening. Additionally, the Australia versus England Twenty20 International cricket match will air on TNT Sports 1 on Sunday, November 29 at 8:15 am.

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Snooker fans can watch the UK Championship continue across BBC Two, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, and TNT Sports 3 on both Saturday and Sunday. The Players Championship Finals in darts will be broadcast on ITV3 and ITV4 throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Melbourne will have deferred coverage on TG4 at 7:30 pm on Saturday, November 28, following its initial broadcast earlier in the day.